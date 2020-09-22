I can do what?
Why haven’t I heard of this before? Why weren’t we taught this?
Last year, I learned a life-changing idea — you can give yourself what you need instead of only relying on others to give it to you. Cue the fireworks.
After all, who else knows you better and is always with you?
You can tell yourself the thing you want and need to hear.
You can listen to your joys, challenges, and frustrations.
You can create — or at least seek out — the situations and environment you need to thrive.
You don’t have to worry about someone giving you advice when you need to share your rage, worry or excitement.
You don’t have to worry about offending the other person or them competing with you.
You don’t have to wait until they’re free to talk.
You’re always there.
Why not be your own best friend, confidant and supporter?
My problem was it didn’t feel natural to support myself like this. I’d spent 40 years hanging out with my inner critic.
I now know everyone has an inner critic that wants them to avoid risk to keep them safe.
My inner critic tells me I have no business doing whatever I’m excited about doing.
It tells me not to speak up, not to share my viewpoint.
Someone might get upset.
And, if someone gets upset, it’s my fault and I won’t be OK.
Written down, my inner critic doesn’t sound reasonable or like someone I’d like to hang out with.
I wish I could get back all of those years of allegiance I pledged to it.
Because when your inner critic makes your decisions, your life contracts. Being safe means living smaller.
I’m getting better at ignoring my inner critic. After all, it’s a sad creature.
Instead, I’ve upgraded it to a kind, caring voice that listens to and understands me. This voice wants me to go for my dreams and stop bowing to fear.
By listening to this other voice, I’m giving myself what I truly need — an ally who believes in me no matter what.
But giving myself what I need on a practical level is just as important.
I need structure, community, and connection in my life, so to meet this need I’m creating virtual work sessions called “Gathering For Good.” My hope is to create the support we need to do good for ourselves, our community, and our world.
I want to help you show up and do what’s most important to you, whether it’s finally writing your book, taking time to nourish your body with movement, or completing something that you’ve put off. It’s truly what I need, and it’s one way I can give back to our community. All proceeds will support nonprofits that are also showing up and doing good in our world.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom, a coach and a movement and mindfulness instructor. She helps people become more mentally and physically resilient, so they can live meaningful lives grounded in creativity, joy and possibility. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.