The chilly breeze whipped through her shoulder-length tresses as Cadette Girl Scout Katelyn Garmon spoke about the school that has done so much for her.
“We thought this was the perfect gift to give the school that took care of us,” Garmon said of a hand-crafted, blue-and-white library bench she and members of Girl Scout Troop 2743 donated to Broadmoor Elementary School. The May 21 presentation was part of BES’ annual Spring Fling and Learning Landscape initiative scheduled to begin this fall.
The Learning Landscape initiative is a schoolyard-design project created to reflect the culture and history of the school and neighborhood while offering students opportunities for creative play, socializing and physical activity.
Along with Garmon, fellow Cadette Girl Scouts Olivia Agbo, daughter of Helene Agbo, and Marianne Albright, daughter of Mike and Susan Albright, donated the bench as a thank you gift to the school. Garmon is the daughter of Steve and Cheri Garmon. All three scouts graduated from BES on May 22.
“This bench will be a part of the new Learning Landscape that Broadmoor is creating this summer. All future Girl Scouts will be able to help care for the flowers, supply books and re-paint it as needed,” said Troop Leader Susan Albright.
The Girl Scouts received the bench from the local-based GE Johnson Construction Co., who last fall offered a “Careers in Construction” workshop to all Girl Scouts in grades 6-12. G.E. Johnson held a raffle and Troop 2743 won the bench. GE Johnson instructed the scouts on assembling bench, and its accompanying flowers display and locked book box.
The Girl Scouts considered donating the bench to another school but instead decided to give it to the school that meant so much to them, they said. The dedication demonstrated the importance of Girl Scouts giving back to the community, GE Johnson’s positive influence and showed residents the future of BES’ Learning Landscape initiative.
For a time it appeared that the unexpected snow and freezing wind might preclude the ceremony. The troop had even purchased green pens for signing yearbooks under what they hoped would be sunny weather.
However, the drop in temperature didn’t dampen the spirits of Troop 2743 who braved the biting chill and surrounded the bench as Albright, Agbo and Garmon welcomed approximately 100 fifth- and sixth-grade students, faculty and administrators to the dedication.
After introducing Agbo and Garmon, Albright told students the bench belongs to them as they are now BES’ new leaders. “At first we were going to put it at (Discovery) Canyon Pre-School. We realized we should give it to the school that has taken care of us,” Albright said.
Garmon added, “We hope you will use this bench, read and books and help us take care of it.” Agbo agreed: “We thank all the BES teachers for being there for us and teaching us everything we know, and to everyone who helped us. We can’t thank you enough.” Following their comments, the three scouts collected books for inclusion in the book box.
Art teacher Leah Lowe is delighted the Girl Scouts are sharing their building and engineering skills with other girls. “I had noticed it in the garden and was very intrigued. I love the concept and the legacy of care and stewardship it brings. I have been pining for a little library here at school and now we have one, with extra flair,” Lowe said.
Approximately $43,000 has been raised to turn the Learning Landscape initiative into reality, according to Tracy Doherty, who is the BES Parent-Teacher Organization fundraising coordinator.
The cement playground area will feature a hand-drawn compass, U.S. map and historical timeline created by BES students. A retaining wall built around the perimeter of the school and age-appropriate playground equipment also figure in the project. The bench will help students interact with the surrounding area while engaging in learning.