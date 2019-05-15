A local girl’s group will make a student donation to an area school in a ceremony scheduled for next week.
School District 12 Girl Scout Troop 2743 will donate a hand-crafted blue and white bench to Broadmoor Elementary School in a 2 p.m. ceremony on Tuesday at the school, 440 W. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. The presentation is part of the annual Broadmoor Elementary Spring Fling and the schools’ new Learning Landscape initiative starting this fall.
Three Cadette Girl Scouts will conduct the presentation. They are Olivia Agbo, daughter of Helene Agbo; Marianne Albright, daughter of Mike and Susan Albright and Katelyn Garmon, daughter of Steve and Cheri Garmon. All three sixth graders will graduate from Broadmoor Elementary on May 22.
The donation is the scouts’ “thank you” gift to the school, said Troop Leader Susan Albright. “As a thank you to BES for the seven years they have attended, they are dedicating their bench to Broadmoor and their new Learning Landscape Initiative,” Albright said.
According to Susan, the local-based GE Johnson Construction Co., last fall offered a Careers in Construction workshop to all Girl Scouts in grades six through 12. GE Johnson, which provides companies with resources and expertise to complete their vision, provided the bench and accompanying materials.
During the workshop, GE Johnson hosted a raffle in which Troop 2743 won the bench. GE Johnson showed the scouts how to assemble the bench, along with its flower display platform and locked book box. “The scouts did a good job putting the bench together and taking it apart which took about three hours,” said Cheri Garmon, who assisted the Girl Scouts with assembling the bench.
Susan Albright added, “Initially, we didn’t consider donating the bench to BES and instead focused on a nearby park. When we learned about the Learning Landscape initiative, we decided to go with that and BES was receptive to our suggestion.”
For Marianne, the presentation is an opportunity to give back to the school, she said. “I love this school. I have been here seven years and want to give something back,” she said. Katelyn agreed: “This dedication means a lot and is my chance to pay back for all the school has done for me.”
The donation will be special for Olivia, who relocated from Africa to the U.S. at age 5. Initially, Olivia said she felt uncomfortable living in the U.S. until Broadmoor Elementary welcomed her. “When I heard about this dedication I knew I wanted to be part of it because this school gave me so much,” she said.
Susan said the ceremony will demonstrate the importance of Girl Scouts giving back to the community, GE Johnson’s positive influence to the community and show residents the future of Broadmoor Elementary’s Learning Landscape initiative.
The Learning Landscape initiative is a schoolyard-design project created to reflect the culture and history of the school and neighborhood while offering students opportunities for creative play, socializing and physical activity. By interacting with these educational elements, students learn about their community and society as a whole.
Designs include a hand-drawn cement-covered compass, U.S. map and historical timeline created by Broadmoor Elementary students. A retaining wall built around the perimeter of the school and age-appropriate playground equipment also figure in the project. The bench will be added included to help students interact with the surrounding area while engaging in learning.
About $43,000 has been raised to bring this 2019-020 project to fruition, said Tracy Doherty, fundraising coordinator for the Broadmoor Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization. “We can’t wait to get everything done. The community will love it,” Doherty said.