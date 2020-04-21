With more time at home and fewer distractions, I’ve become curious about my habits and patterns.
One pattern that came up last week is my ease and excitement with starting something new and my relative dis-ease with completing that same thing.
I’m a “Jacquelyn of All Trades,” and, I’ve attributed my unwillingness to finish projects to my many interests.
But these days, I’m having a hard time buying my old rationale.
So, I decided I’d spend time working on finishing things left undone.
The partially complete painting project.
The hazelnut foraging project that’s been waiting for months.
The list goes on. And on.
There’s nowhere to escape. I’m home. And, I can see this habit isn’t serving me.
I wondered if I could approach these projects in a new way.
Instead of forcing myself to finish things, could I complete them with care and kindness and fun?
Could I do it for me?
I began by considering whether I still wanted to do the thing I started.
I acknowledged that I could choose to pick the thing back up and finish it, or I could choose to let it go.
Either way would feel much better than having the stagnant energy of the unfinished project sitting around my house and in my head.
If the project was aligned with my values — i.e. having a pleasing home environment — then it might be worth it to finish. This was the case with the half-painted room.
The wild hazelnuts were another story. When I thought about it, I wasn’t willing to have countless tiny thorns embedded into my fingers to shell them. The discovery of the hazelnuts was way cooler than the harvesting and processing. I decided I could return them to Petey, the name our family affectionately calls fox squirrels.
A few days later, I felt a sense of dread while building a solar oven with my son. I knew this feeling.
At first, I ignored it. Then, I checked in and realized it was connected to fear around making mistakes.
In that moment, it clicked for me that I hadn’t finished these projects because a younger part of me was scared. That part feared being treated harshly if what I did or created wasn’t perfect.
I took a few minutes away, I cried, and I felt immediate relief. This fear and belief kept me stuck in a pattern of not finishing. I needed to connect with and feel the fear, so I could free myself from it.
I’m still working on the painting project, but it feels so different and so satisfying. There’s a deep joy in creating, and I’m so grateful I got back to that place. Creating is a big part of who I am. Maybe now finishing will be, too.
Joanna Zaremba is a mom and wife, a coach, a writer, a nature lover, and a movement and mindfulness teacher. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.