Vehicles will not be allowed in Garden of the Gods Park from 5-8 a.m. Wednesday, the city of Colorado Springs said in a news release, to accommodate an Early Bird Hike & Bike event.
The event is an opportunity to enjoy the park and its roadways without vehicles, the city said. Offered free-of-charge by the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department, this experience was prompted by a community request.
The format was successfully tested during Bike to Biz week June 24, the city said.
The park’s popular and well-attended biannual Motorless Morning events, held in the spring and fall since 2018, was cancelled this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Taking its place is the Early Bird Hike & Bike, a scaled version of Motorless Morning.
All normal park rules will be enforced and visitors are asked to follow public health guidelines, including practicing physical distancing and wearing a face covering when a minimum of 6 feet can’t be maintained.
E-assist bicycles are allowed, as are all other power-driven mobility devices (OPDMD) and inline or roller skates. Skateboards/longboards are prohibited.
Parking is available in the overflow lot near the park’s main entrance at 30th Street and Gateway Road, in addition to the lot at the Garden of the Gods Trading Post, 324 Beckers Lane in Manitou Springs. Accessible parking spaces are available at the Trading Post.