The news broke quickly when Naomi Osaka announced that she would not speak to the press at the prestigious French Open in late May.
She was fined $15,000 and decided to withdraw from the tournament citing mental health concerns. On Instagram, Osaka shared that she has suffered from depression and social anxiety since the 2018 U.S. Open, and that she experiences a high level of anxiety before speaking with the press.
Many prominent sports figures criticized Osaka for backing out of her agreement with the four organizations that run the Grand Slam tournaments: the U.S. Tennis Association, the French Tennis Federation, Tennis Australia and the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The agreement requires athletes to participate in interviews and news conferences as part of the tournament. Sponsors depend on such agreements to publicize their brand, their sport and “their” athletes, even more so because 23-year old Osaka is ranked No. 2 in tennis worldwide. She’s also the world’s highest paid female athlete and consequently, a marketing icon. Personally and professionally, it was no small thing for her to decline to speak with the press and withdraw from the tournament.
In 2018, Osaka rose to fame when she beat Serena Williams in the final match of the U.S. Open. She recalls how challenging it was to be thrust into the limelight and face a barrage of questions from the media. Under such public scrutiny, she experienced a high level of anxiety and later on, depression. In contrast, Williams has had many years of experience with the media during her professional career. When asked to comment on Osaka’s decision, Williams said, “we have different personalities, and people are different. Not everyone is the same. I’m thick. Other people are thin. Everyone is different and everyone handles things differently.”
On the court, Williams and Osaka are fierce competitors; but off the court, Osaka reveres and admires Williams, “she was my childhood idol. To play against her is a dream.” At 39, Williams has won 23 Grand Slams.
After Osaka withdrew from the tournament, Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps spoke up on her behalf by explaining the importance of public discussion about mental health, especially in the world of sports. During his lengthy swimming career, Phelps has battled depression and suicidal thoughts; now, he’s an outspoken advocate for mental wellness. “It doesn’t matter if you’re No. 1 in the world or the average Joe, anybody can go through depression. It’s real.”
Osaka is right to object to the cameras, the media and the boisterousness of the crowd after a tournament. She’s protecting her mental and physical health and asserting her needs in an extremely competitive environment.
It’s hard to imagine how emotionally and physically exhausting it is for professional athletes by the end of a game or tournament. What do they do afterward? How do they regain their energy and rejuvenate their body and their mind? Of course, it depends on the individual and there are many ways to recoup and recover. For an introvert like Osaka, it must be difficult to recoup from sensory overload and recover from the fatigue of the physical demands of a tournament and the hours of noise, information and stimuli.
Research indicates that in general, when introverts need to recharge, they seek quiet and solitude or low-key activities like reading or doing crossword puzzles. Soothing music, spending time in nature, or quiet downtime are some solutions. Recharging one’s batteries is different for everyone, and we all have our ways.
It’s not easy being an introvert in an extroverted world. Maybe you’re an introvert married to an extrovert or you prefer small get-togethers over large, loud parties. Do you enjoy the stillness and quiet of the library or prefer walking through crowds of people at a mall during a holiday sale? I can easily imagine how Osaka feels in front of a crowd of journalists who ask questions that might be deeply personal, challenging to answer, or put her on the defensive.
Osaka shines on the court and pours her heart out with every serve and volley — and that should be enough. She’s taken a stand on what she can control, and hopefully, there will be a positive change in the fine print in the future.
Osaka summed it all up by saying, “if the organizations think they can just keep saying ‘do press or you’re gonna get fined’ and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation, then I just gotta laugh.”
