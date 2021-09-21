Protecting land and nature through the Palmer Land Conservancy obviously runs in the genes of family members John Geary, and his late uncle, Stuart P. Dodge.
Fountain Creek Ranch was the perfect venue for the recent A Night on the Ranch PLC benefit, where Dodge was posthumously recognized for his exceptional service to land conservation. Geary, Dodge’s nephew and current PLC board member, accepted the award on behalf of his uncle.
Palmer Land Conservancy was created in 1977 to protect the land and nature of public parks and open spaces, working farms and ranches, and iconic scenic views located in southern Colorado. The overwhelming beauty of the landscape, outdoor recreation, healthy local food and clean air and water all contribute to the outstanding quality of life that is available to residents of this region.
Dodge, who died in 2013, was the first executive director of PLC, and leaves a conservation legacy for the Pikes Peak region. He served the organization for many years, as PLC expanded through his outstanding leadership.
Dodge attended Fountain Valley School and Colorado College, and graduated from Yale University. During World War II he served in the Army’s 10th Mountain Division as a battalion sergeant major. His obituary states, “It is hard to imagine anyone who loved Colorado and it’s people more than Stu Dodge.”
Geary sees himself following in his uncle’s footsteps. “He inspired me as a young man about conservation and what he was doing to make an impact,” he said.
According to Geary, Dodge was a driving force leading to the growth of PLC, and was a person who got things done through his persistence.
Geary is in his second year as a PLC board member. He says that just like his uncle, “I like to push to get things done!” Geary, who is a Broadmoor resident six months out of the year, owns a 4,000-acre tree farm in Georgia. In 2019, he was awarded the Georgia Tree Farmer of the Year award by Georgia Forestry Association.
Naturally, Geary credits his uncle with contributing toward his focus to make conservation a lifestyle.
What better location to highlight the goals of PLC than Fountain Creek Ranch, where farmlands roll as far as the eye can see, and the foothills and Pikes Peak rise in the western horizon. Over 90 PLC supporters gathered Sept. 10 not only for fundraising and honoring the visionary founders and leaders, but also to celebrate ongoing conservation efforts.
Attendees were offered either a tour of the historic ranch house on the property or a wagon tour of the ranch land. The sprawling one-story adobe and cement-block ranch house was completed in 1958. John Frost, his wife, and their blended family of eight children lived for many years in the six-bedroom home that was influenced by the designs of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows on the west side of the home overlooks stunning views of the fields and mountains beyond.
Fountain Creek Ranch, located at 17825 Hanover Road in Fountain, is currently an event and wedding venue.
Dinner was cooked onsite in an outdoor kitchen and served under a huge white tent. Catering company A Grazing Life, owned by Mike Preisler, served a gourmet Colorado farm-to-table feast using locally-sourced foods. All ingredients were farm-fresh, and included the best ingredients available in the local region. On the menu for the sumptuous dinner that was served family style was a fresh arugula salad, beef bolognese, pit-roasted whole pig with red curry marinade and pumpkin curry sauce, and cherries jubilee. Beer, wine and signature cocktails were offered by Nano 108 Brewery, Sette Dolori Winery and Blackhat Distillery.
Rebecca Jewett, president and CEO of PLC, began the program by thanking all who contributed to the evening’s events. She went on to emphatically state, “Conservation can’t wait … we must act to protect our majestic landscapes, outdoor opportunities, wildlife habitat, and precious water resources.”
Jewett explained that two current PLC projects include the Ring the Peak Trail, and the Bessemer Farmland Conservation Project. PLC is in the process of working with private landowners to secure trail easements in order to complete the nearly 100-mile Ring the Peak Trail within the next few years. The Bessemer Project is looking for a solution to protecting local farmlands through water transition.
Three award recipients were honored for their contributions and service to the Palmer Land Conservancy. Dodge, who served long and faithfully. Bruce Warren, founding trustee and the first board president, accepted his award via video. He emphasized that conservation efforts are becoming increasingly important to protect what can be lost forever. Mayor John Suthers accepted the award bestowed on the city of Colorado Springs. Originally the PLC was part of Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department, and the city continues to be an influential and important partner for conservation and outdoor recreation. The mayor asked for support of upcoming ballot issues in the November election that will benefit the continuing, all-important conservation goals of Palmer Land Conservancy.
A Night at the Ranch raised $70,000 to benefit Palmer Land Conservancy.