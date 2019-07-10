For a week in the summer of 1940, the great Babe Ruth graced Colorado Springs — specifically The Broadmoor area — with his larger-than-life presence.
In true fashion, the Sultan of Swat visited orphans at the Myron Stratton Home, played a round of golf (he shot an 85 at The Broadmoor East Course), walloped a baseball over Seven Falls and toured Garden of the Gods. He also took in a play near The Broadmoor and signed autographs for adoring fans.
The Gazette Telegraph chronicled the story of the Babe’s trip to Colorado Springs. It began on July 1, 1940, when his wife, Claire, and daughter, Dorothy, arrived at 8:35 a.m. on the Rock Island Lines passenger train. Jack Riddle, the Rock Island Lines district passenger agent, announced their arrival. Claire and Dorothy checked into The Broadmoor. About a month earlier, the Ruths’ older daughter, Julia, honeymooned at The Broadmoor.
George Herman Ruth, aka the Babe, arrived the morning of July 4 via the Rock Island Lines with his business manager, Ray Doan. Five years removed from his playing days, and 45 years old, he was in pretty good shape after an extensive diet and workout regimen. He drew massive crowds wherever he went.
Ruth was traveling the country giving hitting exhibitions and was scheduled to demonstrate his still-prodigious power at Sportsman’s Park, near North Nevada Avenue and Fillmore Street.
His Sportsman’s Park exhibition was scheduled between games of a doubleheader between Pueblo and the Colorado Springs Orioles — teams that played in the Colorado Semipro League. Admission to the games, as well as the exhibition, was 50 cents. Kids younger than 12 were admitted for 25 cents.
Plans changed when Ruth was introduced to the jam-packed crowd of thousands between the fifth and sixth innings of Game 1 by Colorado Springs Mayor George G. Birdsall, who also gave the Babe the keys to the city and asked that he “make himself at home” while in Colorado Springs.
Judge Irvin Jones, president of the Colorado Springs Baseball Association, also welcomed Ruth, as did David Strickler, who represented the Myron Stratton Home.
Ruth was given a bouquet of flowers and had his photograph taken with two children who lived at the Stratton Home — Robert Morris Armentrout and Nancy Marie Martin. He promised the children that he would visit the Stratton Home before he left town.
Ruth performed his hitting exhibition in front of an overflowing crowd. Fans lined the baselines. Jimmy Thompson of the Orioles took the mound against the Babe, who promised the crowd he would “send one over the fence.” He did.
Later, Jim Verrone of the Orioles pitched to Ruth, who still displayed his famous step-into-it swing. The Babe belted more balls out of the park off Verrone.
After he was done, Ruth signed hundreds of autographs on everything from new baseballs to gloves and candy wrappers. He spoke to fans in a voice made hoarse from a cold he picked up earlier in his tour in Iowa. Later that afternoon, he signed more autographs at Blick’s Sporting Goods downtown.
Ruth told fans he was interested in seeing Ford Frick’s home, near The Broadmoor. Frick was a sportswriter with The Gazette Telegraph and Ruth’s ghostwriter during his playing days with the New York Yankees. Frick, president of the National League at the time, became commissioner of baseball and was instrumental in starting the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He and Ruth remained good friends until the Babe’s death in 1948.
On July 5, Ruth toured the area with his wife and daughter. They visited Garden of the Gods, Bear Creek Canyon, High Drive and the Cheyenne Mountain summit. Bill Clemens of Colborn Motor Tours chauffeured them.
That afternoon, Ruth played a round of golf at The Broadmoor. He was joined in his foursome by Howard Swan, Lyman Wright and Bibb Lamar. Ruth said the course was “one of the sportiest” he ever played.
That night, Ruth and his wife attended a play called “The Coronado Entrada” at Spencer Penrose Stadium. He was introduced to the crowd and signed playbills before and after the performance.
On July 6, Ruth was honored at a picnic at Seven Falls. During an impromptu hitting display, he belted a ball over the uppermost Seven Falls. Melvin Weimer, general manager of the Seven Falls Co., estimated the Babe’s blast 266 feet up to the top of the falls.
On the morning of July 7, Ruth visited about 90 children at the Myron Stratton Home. That afternoon, he traveled to Pueblo to put on a hitting exhibition at Runyon Field. He returned to The Broadmoor that evening.
On July 8, the Babe left Colorado Springs by train en route to Cheyenne, Wyo., where he gave another hitting exhibition. His wife and daughter stayed a few more days at The Broadmoor before joining Ruth on his other tour stops.
I wish I had been alive in 1940 to meet the Babe when he was here. He is, and will always be, the greatest ambassador of any sport. He had his faults, just like all of us, but he demonstrated during his visit here why he was a legend in his own time.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.