I feel extremely blessed to be a sportswriter for The Cheyenne Edition. Over the past 11 years I have written dozens of stories and columns on a variety of interesting people in our area, including those outside the realm of athletics.
I often invite readers to respond to my columns and stories if they have more information about a person or topic I’ve written about. Recently, I heard from Tony Clement, a 1995 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School, who is a successful real estate agent in town. He responded to my June 26 column, in which I wrote about stellar athletes from the Pikes Peak region from 1999 through 2004 who went on to successful college and pro careers.
Tony noted that I left Cheyenne Mountain alum Brandon McCarthy (class of 2001) off my list. Upon reading Tony’s email I felt terrible to have omitted McCarthy, who retired last year after 13 major-league seasons. He pitched for seven major league teams (including the 2005 World Series champion Chicago White Sox), compiling a 69-75 mark. McCarthy also pitched in the World Series for the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost in seven games to the Houston Astros.
I first interviewed McCarthy for The Gazette in 2002, when he was throwing for Otero Junior College. He blossomed into a star and became the 17th round draft pick of the White Sox in June of that year.
I’m Facebook friends with Brandon’s father, Pat, who now lives in Scottsdale, Ariz. Pat used to get in touch with me from time to time to keep me updated on Brandon. Pat or Brandon, if you are reading this, please forgive my omission.
Now back to Tony. He was part of the 1993 and 1994 Cheyenne Mountain football teams that went to the state finals each season. They were runners-up on both occasions.
Tony and I are going to get together soon and discuss those great Indians teams that were coached by Carl Fetters (now an assistant coach at CSU-Pueblo). I plan to write about those squads and I hope to talk with some of Tony’s former teammates, as well as Fetters.
I got a lot of positive feedback from the story and column I recently wrote on Peggy Fleming, who won the Gold medal in women’s figure skating at the 1968 Winter Olympics. Peggy’s husband, Greg Jenkins, also took the time to email me and say thank you.
Greg is a prince of a man. He has a warm spirit and a wonderful smile. He is a delight to be around. I look forward to the next time we meet up, hopefully in October when he and Peggy return to town for an Olympic celebration.
Another reader, Rene Mondejar (her son is a star baseball player for Cheyenne Mountain High School), contacted me about the Cubano Golf Classic, a cool charity tournament now its 19th year. The event takes place in September.
Rene and I will get together later this month and discuss the specifics of the event.
Please keep those comments and story suggestions coming my way. I appreciate your input.
