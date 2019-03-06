Cheyenne Mountain baseball coach Mark Swope has been mentoring young men in the Pikes Peak region for 25 years. During that time, he’s worked as an assistant coach at Manitou Springs and Cheyenne Mountain, and was the head coach at Doherty for nine seasons.
I first met Swope in 2002 when he was at Doherty. He was intense, and deeply cared about his players. He was less concerned about churning out pro-level prospects than he was in helping mold his players into quality young men.
During his time with the Spartans, Swope did have two future pro stars in Brian Specht and Seth Loman. Specht played seven seasons, reaching as high as Triple-A with the then Anaheim Angles. Loman played 10 minor league seasons, reaching Triple-A with the Chicago White Sox organization.
Swope is familiar with the minor league system. He played four seasons of pro ball with the Minnesota Twins organization after being selected after his junior season as a pitcher in the 11th round of the 1990 draft out of the University of Arkansas. He compiled a 17-30 record in 97 games (54 starts) as a pro.
Swope garnered the attention of the Twins, and other teams, after a standout collegiate career with the Razorbacks. As a sophomore in 1989, he was an All-Southwest Conference reliever and a key member of the Razorbacks’ invaluable bullpen. But he was thrust into the spotlight when he was tapped by Arkansas coach Norm DeBriyn as the team’s Game 1 starter in that year’s College World Series at Omaha’s Rosenblatt Stadium. Swope and the Razorbacks lost to eventual national champion Wichita State, 8-4.
Swope, whose second cousin Pat Hope started three games for Oklahoma State in the 1987 CWS, impressed DeBriyn and Razorbacks pitching coach John Luedtke when he combined with Phillip Stidham to shut out Arizona State 1-0 a few days earlier at the Northeast Regional in Waterbury, Conn.
As a pro, Swope advanced as high as Double-A with Orlando in the Southern League in 1992. He pitched in four games (all starts) that season for the Sun Rays, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA.
When Swope and I were talking recently, I told him that I thought his best year was his rookie season when he was 6-1 with a 4.58 ERA for Kenosha in the Midwest League.
“Yeah,” he said with his distinct southern twang, “but I was 6-3 with a 2.69 ERA with Kenosha in 1991.”
Swope was out of pro ball after the 1993 season when he went 3-4 with Fort Myers in the Florida State League.
Swope is very appreciative of his four years as a pro, but he didn’t hang his hat on that experience for too long. He took classes at Arkansas when time allowed, and following his release, he went back to Arkansas to finish his business degree.
“I always wanted to live in Colorado and I figured it was a good place to stop and unpack my bags,” he said.
Swope was an assistant at Manitou Springs from 1995-97, and then became Doherty’s head man in 1998.
“I was the fourth coach in four years,” he said.
Swope turned the Spartans into a state power, winning four league titles and making the playoffs all nine of his seasons at Doherty.
Swope is beginning his 13th season at Cheyenne Mountain. He was an assistant for three seasons (2007-09) under Bernie Moncallo, before being named as Moncallo’s replacement in 2010. The Indians won the Class 4A state championship in 2011.
Swope has been involved in the game at the high school, college and pro level for more than 35 years.
“I still get as excited for opening day as I was in my first high school game and my first college game,” Swope said.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.