One thing I’ve learned while continuing my rehabilitation from hip replacement surgery is that you never know who might run into when mountain biking in Monument Valley Park.
Last Tuesday, I went on a 7.9-mile ride with my buddy, John Janett, and upon returning to our cars we ran into a woman who had just finished up a run through the gorgeous park that runs north-south near downtown. We got to talking with her and she told us her name was Ednah Kurgat and that she ran for her college. I assumed she was referring to Colorado College or UCCS, but it turned out to be the University of New Mexico. Ednah said she won the 2017 NCAA women’s Division I national cross country championship. Clearly, Ednah was no ordinary runner.
Her story is fascinating. She grew up in Eldoret, Kenya, a village outside of the capital city of Nairobi. Raised by Christian parents, she was recruited out of high school by Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.
Ednah ran cross-country and track for Liberty as a freshman, becoming the school’s first-ever NCAA Division I All-American in women’s cross country, thanks to her 12th-place finish at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championship in 2015. She ran a 6-kilometer time of just over 20 minutes.
After a coaching change, Ednah transferred to New Mexico and was forced to sit out the 2016 season. Then came the fall of 2017. She won the NCAA title on Nov. 18, 2017, with a blistering time of 19:19.42 (the fastest winning time since the NCAA adopted the 6k distance in 2000). Ednah was 16 seconds ahead of teammate Weini Kelati, the second-place finisher. New Mexico won the team championship.
Last fall, Ednah took fifth at the NCAA championship with a time of 19:55.8, contributing to the team’s second-place finish. She earned her third All-American honors.
Ednah told us she is town visiting her brother, who lives near the park. She said she loves to train at elevation. By the way, New Mexico is part of the Mountain West Conference, which, of course, includes Air Force.
Now back to my rehab.
As many of you know, less than four months ago I had my right hip replaced. The surgery was long overdue. I had to use a cane for two months leading up to the operation. But hats off to modern medicine.
In the last month or so I have amped up my workout routine and I am finally believing that I will be able to accomplish lofty goals like hiking Pikes Peak and working my way up the Manitou Incline.
I’ve been working hard with my physical therapist, Steven Nash, at UCHealth to get the strength back in my hip and all the muscles that come into play just by walking. In conjunction with working out at Accolade Fitness, eating healthier and giving myself a little bit of a break now and then, I am doing things I’ve not been able to do since before I was involved in a major car accident in February 2018.
In recent weeks I have been going on strenuous — at least for me — bicycle rides, playing golf, and getting to things around my house and yard that had to be put off for a long time. I also walk my new puppy, Lacey (more on her in next week’s column) every night.
It is good to be back in the saddle again. By the way, I appreciate all of your kind emails and phone calls during my recovery.
