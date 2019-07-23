I recently had a conversation with Pat McCarthy, the father of Cheyenne Mountain alum and former big league pitcher Brandon McCarthy. Pat and I talked about Brandon’s interesting baseball career, which ended on the field after last fall when he retired after 13 major-league seasons.
Many of you know some of the basic facts about Brandon and his rise from relatively obscure high school pitcher to pitching in the majors and taking a beaning off a line drive while pitching for the Oakland Athletics that almost took his life. Brandon also had Tommy John surgery (arm ligament reconstruction). Pat pointed out a lot of other interesting facts about his son that I find fascinating.
“I’m proud of Brandon, and I want him to get the credit he deserves,” Pat said. “Brandon does not want that, but he understands that’s what parents do.”
Before I get to my Brandon McCarthy Top 14 list (with help from Pat and the Elias Sports Bureau), let me apologize for stating in my column from last week that Brandon was drafted out of Otero Community College. Brandon, in fact, attended Lamar Community College and was the 17th-round draft pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2002.
Brandon lives in the Phoenix area now. Last December, he joined the Texas Rangers as a special assistant to the general manager.
Here’s that list:
1. While a member of the New York Yankees, Brandon pitched an immaculate inning (three strikeouts on nine pitches) on Sept. 17, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out Wil Myers, Nick Franklin and Matt Joyce. It was the 77th immaculate inning in major-league history.
2. Brandon threw the first pitch of the 2012 season as a member of the Oakland Athletics against the Seattle Mariners. The game was played in Tokyo, Japan, on March 28 of that season.
3. Brandon was a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks when the team opened the 2014 season in Sydney, Australia, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
4. In 2011, Brandon was second in the American League in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.92). The leader was Dan Haren (5.82) of the Los Angeles Angels.
5. Brandon was the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the last home game ever called by Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully. The event took place on Sept. 27, 2017.
6. Brandon played 13 major-league seasons. Only about 1,100 of the approximately 19,600 major-league players since 1871 have had careers of 10 years or longer. According to a study done by the University of Colorado at Boulder in July 2007, the average length of a major leaguer is 5.6 years.
7. Brandon is the second Cheyenne Mountain graduate to play in the major leagues. Dave Mlicki (class of 1986) pitched 10 seasons with five teams, compiling a 66-80 record.
8. Brandon married the former Amanda Nelson, a 2003 Cheyenne Mountain graduate, in 2010. The two appeared on the March 2012 cover of ESPN The Magazine.
9. Brandon’s favorite player growing up was Frank Thomas. He was a teammate with Thomas when he played with the Chicago White Sox in 2005 — the year the team won the World Series.
10. Brandon started a game for the Atlanta Braves against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 6, 2018, with a game-time temperature of 27 degrees. It was the second-coldest recorded game time temperature in major-league history. McCarthy beat the Rockies 8-3. The coldest game (23 degrees) in Major League Baseball history was April 23, 2013, at Coors Field.
11. In 2018, while pitching for the Braves, Brandon defeated the Philadelphia Phillies four times in the Braves’ first 47 games. The last time a pitcher accomplished that feat against the Phillies in fewer games was the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Vernon Law in 1960 (43 games).
12. In 2014, Brandon was a New York Yankees teammate of Chase Headley (Fountain-Fort Carson Class of 2002). The two faced each other on the field as preps.
13. At one point, Brandon led all active pitchers with 122 consecutive starts without walking more than three batters.
14. In 2011, while pitching for Oakland, Brandon led the majors in FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) at 2.86. FIP converts a pitcher’s three true outcomes (home runs, walks and strikeouts) into an earned run average-like number.
