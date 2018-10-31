From the Sidelines: Cheyenne Mountain football hosts final game Friday after battling injuries, eligibility in trying season
It has been a trying season for the Cheyenne Mountain football team.
A rash of injuries, eligibility issues, and other factors have depleted the Indians to a shell of a squad. But the administration and coaching staff is taking steps to ensure they can finish the season on a positive note.
Cheyenne Mountain’s final game is Friday against Palmer at home.
The Indians (1-8, 0-4 in the Class 4A Southern Conference) have a very good chance to go out on a winning note. Palmer (1-8, 0-4) has had similar issues to that of the Indians this season.
The Terrors nearly had to forfeit their game against Pine Creek on Oct. 18, but an arrangement was worked out for the two teams to play a modified game using 6-minute quarters. Pine Creek won 44-0.
Cheyenne Mountain was forced to forfeit its game to Pine Creek on Oct. 6 due to a lack of experienced varsity players. Cheyenne Mountain was in a similar predicament against Mesa Ridge on Oct. 26, but Indians’ athletic director Kris Roberts and Mesa Ridge AD D.J. Latino worked out a modified plan that allowed Cheyenne Mountain to take the field.
“We had some concern after our Grand Junction game,” Roberts said. “We came out of it a little banged up. I’m glad Mesa Ridge was willing to work with us.”
In 2014, the Cheyenne Mountain football team was forced to forfeit the final two games of the regular season with just 13 active players on its roster.
Roberts is one of the most respected athletic directors in the state. A former Cheyenne Mountain football coach, he understands how the competitive balance can shift rather quickly on the gridiron. That’s why he is already taking steps to try and get the Indians’ program back on track.
Beginning in the next cycle (2020-2021 football seasons), he is proposing that 4A teams with similar issues play in the same league.
“We would have schedules so we could play the same types of teams,” he said. “The hope is people will grow out of that league.”
Roberts thinks it would be rather easy to identify the struggling 4A teams.
“You look at the RPI,” he said. “It’s pretty obvious that our school, Palmer, Liberty, Widefield, Gateway, Aurora Central and Centaurus, maybe others, are having a hard time competing.”
If a league of similar schools is formed, Roberts would like to see the league champion — at least — qualify for the postseason. Currently in 4A, there are seven six-team leagues, with the league champions guaranteed a postseason berth and a first-round home game. The RPI standings determine the other nine slots.
The Colorado High School Activities Association is concerned with the haves and have-nots. This season, six teams among various classifications dropped their varsity team before the season.
CHSAA was faced with a similar issue of struggling 5A teams a few years back and made the proper adjustments that has resulted in some programs getting back on track. The creation of a 10-team league in 5A grouped together like programs that had been struggling.
Smoky Hill, which had the lowest winning percentage of any 5A team from 2014-17, was 8-0 at last check and on track to make the playoffs. Denver East has gone from 2-8 in 2017 to 6-2 in 2018. Westminster, which was 2-18 over the previous two seasons, is 6-2.
“We are looking at all options to give kids across the state an opportunity to participate in situations that can help these programs grow,” said CHSAA assistant commissioner Bud Ozzello, who oversees football, in a statement. “We’re going to look at things outside the traditional structure.”
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.