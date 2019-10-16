Peggy Fleming twirled, Dick Fosbury flopped and Bonnie Blair powered her way to Olympic Gold. Last Friday, all three were at The Broadmoor International Center for an Olympic City USA event.
One of the best parts about covering sports in the Cheyenne/Broadmoor area is the sheer number of current and former star athletes that walk among us in any given week. For me, having the chance to interview Fleming, Fosbury and Blair at once was one of the highlights of my career.
I was afforded that opportunity as a guest of Carolyn Kruse, who invited me to sit at her table with U.S. Figure Skating and Broadmoor World Arena staff. Carolyn has been involved with figure skating — she was a team chaperone at the 1998 Nagano, Japan, Winter Games — for more than 50 years and is best friends with Fleming and her husband, Greg Jenkins.
Like most Olympic athletes, Fleming, Fosbury and Blair did not grow up in Colorado Springs. But they trained here or have spent significant time here. They are all in the Olympic Hall of Fame, which is based in Colorado Springs.
Fleming grew up in California but trained in Colorado Springs for a couple of years under Carlo Fassi in the 1960s leading up to the 1968 Grenoble, France, Games. She has stayed involved with The Broadmoor Skating Club and Olympic events.
After the Olympics, Fleming spent most of her marriage and adult life living in northern California before moving to the Denver area a couple of years ago.
“This city was welcoming and I got really good training from Carlo Fassi,” Fleming said. “I really enjoyed my time here.”
Two years ago, Fleming worked with The Broadmoor Skating Club to create the Peggy Fleming Trophy.
“I’m working to bring artistry back into our sport,” Fleming said.
Fosbury grew up in Oregon and developed the “back-first” technique of high jumping while in high school before becoming a national star at Oregon State University. He did his processing in Denver for the 1968 Mexico City Summer Olympics.
“It was a move of desperation,” Fosbury said of his famous “flop.” “I was very frustrated losing, trying to learn the classic technique. I had to revert back to the classic scissors style, but it needed to be modified.”
The rest, they say, is history. Fosbury revolutionized high jumping, and along with Fleming, is known as much for his artistry as his athleticism.
He and Fleming, by the way, were in town last October for a 50th anniversary Olympic Team reunion.
Blair, who won five Gold medals in Olympic competition, was power on skates. She was raised in Champaign, Ill., and trained in Colorado Springs for about a month each summer hiking Pikes Peak and running in Monument Valley Park, among other places.
Blair’s son, Grant Cruickshank, plays hockey for Colorado College and she attends as many games as possible.
“I still have family in town so I have a free place to stay when I come here,” she said. “I’ll probably come here for sure when CC plays Air Force in that outdoor game.”
CC and Air Force are rumored to be meeting in an outdoor game at Falcon Stadium on Feb. 17. Details of that game are still be determined.
Fleming will be back in a couple of weeks for a reunion of past Olympic athletes. I hope I am fortunate enough to attend and spend a few minutes with many of the best athletes to ever represent our country in international competition.
