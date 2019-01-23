Through Sunday, Detroit is hosting the United States Figure Skating Championships, and 19 members of the famed Broadmoor Skating Club are in the Motor City competing in various disciplines.
The following is a list of the elite Broadmoor Skating Club athletes. Those in parenthesis skate with the club, but are not officially members of the club:
• Camden Pulkinen, Championship Men
• Emmanuel Savary, Championship Men
• Andrew Torgashev, Championship Men
• Max Settlage (Winter Deardorff), Championship Pairs
• Nica Digerness (Danny Neudecker), Championship Pairs
• TJ Nyman (Sarah Feng), Championship Pairs
• Christopher Knierim (Alexa Knierim), Championship Pairs
• Joe Johnson (Karina Manta), Championship Ice Dance
• Bailey Melton (Ryan O’Donnell), Championship Ice Dance
• Alex Wellman, Junior Men
• Balazs Nagy (Kate Finster), Junior Pairs
• Evelyn Grace Hanns (Kristofer Ogren), Junior Pairs
• Matthew Rounis (Ainsley Peterson), Junior Pairs
• Samantha Udell (Garrett Udell), Junior Ice Dance
• Sara Burden (Jake Pagano), Novice Pairs
• Campbell Young and Michael Gumba, Novice Pairs
• Davis Ortonward (Romy Malcolm), Intermediate Ice Dance
• Dimitry Tsarevski (Leah Neset), Intermediate Ice Dance.
The husband-and-wife team of Christopher and Alexa Knierim won a bronze medal at the 2018 South Korea Winter Olympics.
If you haven’t had the chance to watch any of the Nationals action, I highly suggest you do. These athletes are incredible. Their grace on the ice is unmatched in any sport.
“These kids have been training for years to get to this level,” said David Hamula, acting Broadmoor Skating Club President. “We’re represented at nationals at all levels and in all disciplines.”
One of my biggest thrills as a journalist occurred in January 2010 when Cheyenne Mountain senior Rachael Flatt was honored during an assembly at the school after winning the women’s national title. I was there to cover the event for the Cheyenne Edition.
Flatt, if you’ll recall, competed in the Winter Olympics that February in Vancouver, British Columbia. She graduated from Stanford in 2015 and today she is focusing on eating disorders as a Ph.D. student under Dr. Cynthia Bulik at the University of North Carolina.
Back to the nationals.
The U.S. Championships, held annually since 1914, is the nation’s most prestigious figure-skating event. It crowns champions in women’s, men’s, pairs and ice dance at each of the championship, junior, novice, intermediate and juvenile levels.
In addition to determining the U.S. champions, the event serves as the final step in determining the U.S. teams for the World Figure Skating Championships, World Junior Figure Skating Championships, Four Continents Figure Skating Championships and, every four years, the Olympic Winter Games.
Since its founding in 1938, Broadmoor Skating Club members have enjoyed success in the national and world championship, including 11 Olympians, 13 World Champions and 34 national champions.
In my time writing for the Cheyenne Edition, there have been three men’s national singles champions from the Broadmoor Skating Club: Jeremy Abbott (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014), Ryan Bradley (2011) and Max Aaron (2013).
Of course, the most famous member of the Broadmoor Skating Club is Peggy Fleming. She just happened to be in town Jan. 6 when the club sent off its skaters.
“Peggy is the most elegant lady to lace a pair of skates,” Hamula said. “She is always a joy to be around and we are honored she was here for our sendoff.”
Keep up the good work, Broadmoor Skating Club and all of your competitors. You have made Colorado Springs proud.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.