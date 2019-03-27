Many of today’s Olympic athletes seem superhuman. Their power, strength and skill places them in elite status.
But there was a time when Olympians appeared mortal to the untrained human eye. One such person was Bob Beamon.
In 1968, a 22-year-old Beamon — standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 150 pounds — represented the United States in the long jump during the Mexico City Games. On Oct. 18, 1968 — nine months before man first walked on the surface of the moon — Beamon flew farther than any person in history when he recorded a leap of 29-2 1/2. His jump broke the previous world record by nearly two feet.
No sooner had Beamon landed in the sand pit at Estadio Olímpico Universitario when track officials and those close to action knew that something special had just happened. Beamon himself knew he had just achieved his greatest leap.
“It took a good 20 minutes for them to come up with an official measurement,” Beamon told me last week while were chatting during the annual Salute to the Olympic Family Luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton off East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard. “The finals of the 400 meters had to be held up.
“They had to find a measuring device, because the electronic measuring device they had was too short. My joke is they had to go to Ace Hardware to find a measuring tape.”
Once Beamon’s distance was recorded and announced over the stadium’s loudspeakers, fans were in awe.
When Beamon’s teammate and coach Ralph Boston told him that he had broken the world record by nearly two feet, his legs gave way and an astonished and overwhelmed Beamon suffered a brief cataplexy attack brought on by the emotional shock and collapsed to his knees, his body unable to support itself, placing his hands over his face.
The defending Olympic champion Lynn Davies told Beamon, “You have destroyed this event,” and in sports jargon, a new adjective — Beamon-esque — came into use, describing spectacular feats.
“It’s like wine,” Beamon told me. “The older it is, the better tasting it gets.
“I truly enjoy the reminiscing or reflecting. I had no idea the record would last in Olympic competition for 51 years. I thought guys who had been to the Olympics one or two times before I was there would come back and break my record.”
Sports Illustrated named Beamon’s world-record jump as one of the five greatest sports moments of the 20th century. And deservedly so.
Beamon’s story epitomizes the American dream. Raised in South Jamaica, Queens, N.Y., he has told the story many times of making the transition from hanging out on the corner to attending college. He was a student at Texas Western (now known at Texas-El Paso). Some of his best friends were members of that school’s famous basketball team that won the 1966-67 NCAA title when coach Don Haskins started five black players in the finals against an all-white Kentucky team.
Athletics was the catalyst that fueled Beamon’s transition. He was a New York state record holder and Junior Olympian, and set a national high school triple-jump record in 1965.
In 1967, he won the Indoor AAU Long Jump Championship as well as the silver medal at the Pan American Games Outdoor Long Jump Championships. The year of the 1968 Olympics, Beamon had 22 wins in 23 events, which landed him a spot in the Olympics.
Beamon has had a long and successful business career and now lives in Las Vegas with his wife of 16 years, Rhonda.
Beamon is still a great ambassador of the sport. The day before our Olympics celebration, he was in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates for the Special Olympics World Games.
“I’ve always lived a very simple life,” Beamon said. “I enjoy just the simple things. My heart beats like everybody else’s.”
And Beamon will always be remembered for his one giant leap.
Danny Summers has covered sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.