Depending on who you talk with and when you grew up, there have been several great eras or prep athletes here in the Pikes Peak region.
The 1970s saw a plethora of talented football players work their way to the NFL, including Wasson’s Dan Audick, and Mitchell’s Cullen Bryant and Terry Miller.
The 1980s and early 1990s saw Rampart’s Jeff King (who also attended Air Academy) play major league baseball, Doherty’s Erin Scholz star in basketball at the University of Colorado and later as a pro, Lewis-Palmer’s Eli Bremer gain notoriety as an Olympian in the modern pentathlon, Lewis-Palmer grad Pat Garrity play 11 NBA seasons, Sierra’s Aaron Smith go on to the NFL and star for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Manitou Springs’ Justin Armour play wide receiver for three NFL teams.
I arrived in the Pikes Peak region in September 2001 and was amazed at the amount of talent flowing through our area high schools just prior to my arrival and for the first few years I covered sports for The Gazette.
For this column, I am going to focus on the years 1999 through 2004.
In 1999, Dexter Wynn graduated from Rampart. He eventually played five years in the NFL as a kick returner.
In 2000, another future NFL player, Roc Alexander, graduated from Wasson. He played three seasons with the Denver Broncos as a kick returner.
Brian Specht graduated from Doherty in 1999 and played seven seasons of professional baseball with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization. He played three seasons at Triple-A. Specht’s high school coach was current Cheyenne Mountain pilot Mark Swope.
Also in 2000, Jessika Stratton (now Caldwell) graduated from Coronado and went onto a distinguished basketball career at Baylor and later as a pro player overseas. She is now the head coach at Valor Christian.
Danielle Page began her prep basketball career at Lewis-Palmer in 2001 and went onto to star at Nebraska. She played professionally from 2008 through 2018 and won an Olympic Bronze medal representing Serbia at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.
Reid Engel (Lewis-Palmer class of 2005) played baseball for the Rangers from 2002-2005. He was the Boston Red Sox’s fifth-round selection in 2005 and played four seasons of professional baseball, reaching Double-A.
Bobby Burling (Lewis-Palmer class of 2003) played 11 seasons in Major League Soccer before ending his career with the Colorado Rapids in 2017.
Vincent Jackson (Widefield class of 2001) played 12 years in the NFL as a wide receiver and caught 540 passes for more than 9,000 yards and 57 touchdowns.
Matt Slauson (Air Academy class of 2004), played nine years in the NFL as a guard and center before retiring a few months ago. He started all 113 games he played in as a pro.
Lamarr Houston (Doherty class of 2005) is one of the best high school athletes I have ever seen. He was a bruising fullback and punishing linebacker. He was the Oakland Raiders’ second-round pick in the 2010 draft and went on to play eight seasons in the NFL, starting 71 games.
Another Doherty grad, Tara Hittle (Class of 2004) was a star basketball and volleyball player in high school. She had a fantastic college volleyball career at Hawaii and later was a successful prep coach at Doherty and Valor Christian. Today, Hittle is an assistant volleyball coach at Duke.
Chase Headley (Fountain-Fort Carson 2002) was a star football, basketball and baseball player for the Trojans. He excelled in baseball and went on to have a 12-year major league career. He was released by the San Diego Padres earlier this season.
One of Headley’s basketball teammates (Phil Loadholt, F-FC class of 2004) was the 2009 second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings and played seven season in the NFL as an offensive tackle.
Two other guys that make my list are Henry Cejudo (Coronado class of 2006) and Reggie Jackson (Palmer class of 2008). I began covering them both in 2004.
Cejudo won a Gold medal in wrestling at the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics and currently holds titles in two different UFC Championship weight classes.
Jackson starred at Boston College and recently completed his ninth NBA season. He started all 82 regular season games last season for the Detroit Pistons, averaging 15.4 points per game.
I know I have left many great athletes off this list. Feel free to email me with your list.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.