I was riding my bike down Cheyenne Boulevard the other day when I had a brilliant thought. Twenty minutes later, I had moved on to washing dishes, listening to a podcast and cooking dinner and had completely forgotten about my bright idea. For half a minute, I was frustrated I hadn’t written it down or repeated it to myself to ensure I didn’t let it slip through my proverbial cerebral fingers, but then I realized: what a beautiful thing it is to have space to think for thinking’s sake.
After college, I spent two years living and working in Eastern Europe. While I could monologue all day about the people, places and aspects of life I loved in my city, I will share the one thing I miss most frequently: thinking space. I had tons of it! From crosstown bus rides to daily walks to and from work, it was a constant stream of consciousness in my mind, thoughts flowing from one to the next with no intention to capture or share them. Much of this can be attributed to the fact I was language learning and could not understand most of what was being said around me for the first year, and the rest I blame on not owning a car and a generally more laid-back lifestyle in the Balkans. I always seemed to have a spare 15 minutes here and there to just sit on a park bench and watch children chase bugs while I pondered on the complexities and simplicities of life. For me, it was absolute heaven.
We all have our thinking spots — for some, it’s the shower, for others the daily commute to work or the 20 minutes spent walking the dog in the evening. Perhaps you’re an early riser and are reading this very column with a cup of coffee before anyone else is up in the house. Or maybe you’re a night owl and cherish the last hour of the day when the rest of the neighborhood is sleeping and you finally get a few thoughts to yourself. A neighborhood running trail, a backyard hammock, even grocery store aisles all make for excellent meditation spots where you aren’t likely to be interrupted.
My thinking spaces tend to correlate with my exercise spaces, so when I go to the gym, it’s often my cerebrum I’m working out, versus my abs (though I do give those a nudge every now and then). While getting to the gym can be tricky with scheduling and the fact that it often interrupts my sleep — my other favorite “thinking” spot due to extremely vivid dreams — once I’m there, it’s hard to get me to leave. I cherish the hour-plus I get to stick my headphones in and focus on whatever thoughts come and go through my mind without having to explain or share them with anyone.
This is the same reason I’ve never been much into attending group exercise classes other than yoga. If the gym is my happy, quiet place, it’s not really appetizing to have some super buff lady yelling at me over blaring rock music to “Pump it! Pump it harder!” while I struggle to lift a barbell over my head and simultaneously jump over a step. I would definitely have a few thoughts in that moment, but they wouldn’t likely be peaceful or kind.
My other thinking space is on my bicycle. When I really need to work out some complicated thoughts or just want to create space to cogitate, I hop on my bike and go for a ride. When I make the effort to commute via two wheels downtown to work, my mental health is exponentially better than when I sit at stop lights in the car.
If you’re an extreme extrovert and love sharing each and every thought with those around you, this might seem a bit ridiculous. After all, how much time does one need to have to aimlessly think during the day? For some, it can be a lifeblood. For me, time to myself to process thoughts and let them wander where they will can mean the difference between feeling centered, secure and self-aware and anxious, overwhelmed or lost. When you have a rich inner-thought life, it is necessary to allow your mind to explore, even if the results aren’t as “productive” as society would prefer.
I know there are seasons in life in which romantic daydreaming is a luxury (brand-new parents, full-time caretakers, etc.) In these seasons, often it’s all you can do to go from one meeting, doctor’s appointment or meal to the next, with no space in between to organize or even experience extra thoughts outside of your current reality.
No matter your life stage, we’ve all experienced the ebbs and flows of busyness that affect our thought lives, but it’s crucial to hang onto those spaces that allow for us to rediscover who we are, what we think, feel, believe and how we want to approach life and the world.
So, I’m curious, what’s your thinking space? Is it in your home or neighborhood? Perhaps it’s up in the mountains? Shoot me an email; I’d love to hear about it. I’m always looking for fresh rumination spots, but don’t worry, I won’t interrupt you while you’re there.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of southwest Colorado Springs. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.