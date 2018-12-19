From the Editor: Remembering grandparents at Christmastime
This Christmas, I’ve got my grandparents on my mind. And I consider myself one of the lucky ones: I had the privilege of knowing and loving each of my parents’ parents, in real, personal and honest ways.
I know so few others who have had the same joy — the joy of baking cookies with a grandma or making the rounds on a tractor with their grandfather. Nearly every childhood memory of mine has been touched by their kindness, generosity, humor, patience and love.
My paternal grandfather, Gregory “Greg,” was one of the hardest working and orneriest men around. He and his wife, Caroline “Carrie,” raised nine kids in a house the size of a postage stamp with one bathroom. My grandpa’s clever sense of humor was infamous throughout my hometown, and we loved digging through his drawer of gag toys, including a plastic “ice cube” with a fake fly melted into the center. He’d casually walk by an unsuspecting guest or grandchild and discreetly plunk it into their glass, then wait on the other end of the room for them to notice, chuckling to himself. He was always drinking Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, singing little diddies, and pinching my grandma on the cheek. She would roll her eyes — “Oh, Greg,” she would say, admonishing him — but her giggle told us she really didn’t mind one bit.
Grandma Carrie was her own special kind of wacky, feeding us hot dogs and sugar cereal for breakfast if we promised not to tell our mothers. She loved playing cards and would somehow convince visitors who were trying to get out the door to instead stick around for hours dealing out hands of pinochle. They both answered their landline with a sing-songy “Come on over!” — and this was prior to caller ID. But everyone was welcome at Greg and Carrie’s place any time of day or night. You didn’t have to fit into the schedule nor did you have to stick to the pleasantries. You just had to show up and be ready to eat, laugh and possibly watch the Pope give a mass on a TV as old as John Paul himself.
My maternal grandpa, William “Bill,” was a grizzled old farmer whose years of pipe smoking, fried chicken eating and working out in the elements had weathered him into a kind and stoic soul. Every time he came to visit he brought a few packs of Big Red gum and plenty of hugs. He owned two pairs of boots — one for work and one for funerals, weddings and Sunday church — and his height made for an intimidating, yet comforting presence. His earlier years of struggling with alcoholism softened him, and I know he aimed to be a far better grandfather than he had been a father. Though his breath always smelled of Red Man through his tobacco-stained teeth, I loved hugging his neck tight and feeling his day-old whiskers on my cheek.
My grandma Leora “Lee” was his perfect counterpart. They were both skin and bones, with leathery faces worn in by the sun and wind. She was sweet and thoughtful, going out of her way to make sure no one went hungry or was put out. Though she never got to go to school past the eighth grade, Grandma Lee loved teaching us things and somehow, her patience knew no end. I spent countless hours with her in the summertime learning to bake pies, sew dresses and care for a vegetable garden. She was crafty and creative and I’m thankful to have inherited her nickname for my middle name. I love putting on her worn-in apron and using her pie tins and recipes to bake goodies in my own kitchen. I think of her often and can just hear her telling me how “purdy” I look all grown up.
In two months, I’ll walk down the aisle and get married, and none of my grandparents will be there to celebrate with the rest of our family. I grieve that, but I will be thinking of them. I know they will be there in the faces of my parents, brother, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Greg died first. I was 15 and he’d battled Parkinson’s for five years. Then went Bill, who was tragically killed from injuries he’d suffered in a car accident when I was 18. Carrie passed away in 2009; she was 92. And finally, last year, Grandma Lee died after walking through the final stages of dementia. Each of them went graciously, setting an example of what it looks like to suffer well, to face the final years, days and moments of life with dignity and gratitude, regardless of the circumstances, pain or confusion.
To those who will be celebrating Christmas next week without grandparents, I’m sorry for your grief. I hope the memories you have of them comfort you. I know mine do. To those fortunate enough to have grandparents around in this season, savor them, enjoy them, tell them how much you love and appreciate them. And finally, to all the grandparents out there — thank you for being you. Thank you for the time, the energy, the love you share with your children and grandchildren. I encourage you to step boldly into this cherished position in your family to ensure the next generation knows what it means to lead and love well.
Merry Christmas.
