Two women were recently attacked in Colorado Springs while walking or running on public trails. The assaults, reported in The Gazette and other local news outlets, happened in daylight hours in public parks, eight days apart.
One of the women was struck in the back or the head with a metal pipe while running in Bear Creek Park around 7 a.m. on June 27. The attacker struck her two more times, KRDO reported, then ran away when he saw another person. “I could see his face and I could tell he was going to hurt me,” she told KRDO.
She said her mistake was wearing headphones while she ran.
Police searched the area but did not find the suspect.
The other woman was sexually assaulted around 7:30 a.m. on July 5 while walking in Monument Valley Park. A man knocked her down and “touched her in a sexual manner,” before running away, The Gazette reported.
Although police haven’t identified either attacker, or officially linked the incidents, in both cases the attacker was described as a thin white or Hispanic male with dark hair. One of the women said her attacker was wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants and carrying a black backpack. If you have any information about either attack, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000.
As a woman who enjoys the heck out of Pikes Peak region’s trails, I’m very troubled by these assaults. It’s hard enough to motivate myself to exercise without having to fear for my safety.
But, as a CSPD officer reminded me this week, it’s never a bad idea to brush up on personal safety tips.
My employer hosted an optional safety presentation last week, and I didn’t hesitate to sign up — along with about 30 other women who work with me.
Crime Prevention Officer Sid Santos with the Colorado Springs Police Department Gold Hill Division spent a full hour with our group talking safety.
And yes, he did say there is (increased) safety in numbers. Such as when leaving work, it’s a good idea to buddy up when walking to your car, or to at least have someone watch as you get into your car.
Officer Santos mentioned a lot of really sensible and not complicated safety/awareness tips for us.
A few that stuck with me:
• Carry a whistle or personal alarm, or use the “panic” button on your car’s keyfob to create some noise if/when you feel threatened.
• Get your keys out and ready before you walk to your car or door. If need be, you can use a key to defend yourself, maybe scratch an attacker in the face or neck. Or, if you happen to be a journalist and carry a writing implement with you, the pen is indeed sometimes mightier than no sword and can be used as a weapon.
• Carry pepper spray, a stun gun, Taser or firearm (if you are properly licensed and trained on how to use it) to defend yourself. If you’re carrying pepper spray, learn how to use it before heading out. You don’t want to be fumbling with it at the time you need it.
• Unlock only the driver’s side door of your car (not all of them) if you are alone, and lock the doors immediately when you get in the vehicle.
• Don’t park where there are obstacles to your vision (or places for criminals to hide) such as shrubs or trees.
• Don’t keep your address in your car. The county sends you two car registration cards — one with your address (for your records) and one without (to keep in your car). Separate them and keep the one with your address at home. If someone breaks into your car and finds your garage door opener AND your address, they just got entry into your house, too.
• When running or walking, do so facing traffic. When biking, go with traffic. Do not wear headphones as it can keep you from hearing an attacker.
• Run or walk with a buddy. Or at least let someone know where you’re going.
• If you wear your employee badge around your neck, make sure it’s on a “breakaway” lanyard so no one can gain control of you by grabbing onto it. Similarly, if you’re carrying a bag, don’t wear it crosswise. Put it over your shoulder. Give it up if someone asks for it — it’s not worth your life.
• On that note, don’t carry a ton of stuff in your wallet, i.e. multiple credit cards. This will make it easier to cancel the accounts if your bag/wallet is misplaced or stolen. Also, don’t carry PIN numbers or your Social Security number (or card) in your wallet. Make sure your PIN numbers are random (not the last 4 numbers of your SSN).
• Call 911 in an emergency, and call the non-emergency police number to report suspicious stuff (444-7000). Even if you’re put on hold for a bit, the information you give could help officers identify a suspect or prevent someone else from being victimized.
• It’s never a bad time to take a self-defense class, or a refresher.
That’s just part what Officer Santos covered, and I came away with a bit of “homework.” Some of it is pretty simple, such as I need to clean out my wallet and dig out my old lifeguard whistle to carry with me. Some of it is more of a paradigm change. I could use more of a healthy mistrust of others.
Just as Officer Santos said, you don’t always know who’s a criminal or who wants to do you harm just by their appearance. Be aware of what’s around you and listen to your “inner voice” if it tells you something’s “off.”
For more personal safety and awareness tips, visit coloradosprings.gov/office-emergency-management/page/personal-safety-and-awareness.
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for four years. Previously a reporter and editor at Pennsylvania and Vermont newspapers and The Gazette, she became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June. Contact Michelle with letters to the editor, guest columns or story ideas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.