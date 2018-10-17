From the Editor: Planning op-ed content for 2019
By Hannah Blick
In the news business, we’re always in the moment, while doing our best to plan well.
It’s only October, but we’re starting to look ahead to 2019 around here, especially when it comes to planning op-ed content. If you are interested in writing a weekly or monthly column for the Cheyenne Edition, reach out. In particular, we’re looking for Cheyenne Mountain residents who’ve got their finger on the pulse of the community and enjoy researching, formulating and writing about opinions on relevant, timely community topics. You could also be a subject-matter expert — on local history, happenings or otherwise. Contact me at hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com with your full name, neighborhood and a basic outline of your proposed column.
In other news, this week’s paper was put together by our new page designer, Warner Strausbaugh. Warner graduated from Oregon State University and has worked at newspapers in Oregon, Arizona and Colorado. He has experience in reporting, editing and design, and we’re thrilled to have him on our team! You might notice Warner has been updating our pages, and I think it’s really giving the paper a fresh look. Drop him a line at warner.strausbaugh@pikespeaknewspapers.com and welcome him to the Edition.
If you still would like to submit a letter to the editor before the Nov. 6 midterm election, please send them in by noon Tuesday. And remember, you can find all election information at sos.state.co.us/pubs/elections.
If you don’t have a letter to submit, but still want to shoot me a note with a story idea or photo, please do. I still haven’t figured out yet what I’ll be for Halloween this year, so I’m also taking any and all suggestions, if you have them. I’m hoping you’ll send us some photos from your fall and Halloween activities this month! The pumpkin patches and haunted houses are open and going strong — not to mention we’ve had a clearly autumnal (and even wintry!) shift in the weather. Personally, I’ve appreciated the cool days and am ready for whatever this fall and winter want to throw our way.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of southwest Colorado Springs. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.