From the Editor: Meet your neighbors
In my nearly three years with the Edition, there have been quite the cast of colorful characters to feature. You just never know who or what you’re going to find when you start asking the right questions.
We’ve published stories on local authors, teachers, animal lovers, artists, performers, health nuts, finance gurus, hair stylists, athletes, restaurateurs — you name it.
Each person is truly quirky in his or her own way. From habits to hobbies, it’s always interesting to discover the funky little obscurities each human being possesses. Even our pets develop small oddities in behavior that make them unique. I know I have my special moments. For example, I obsessively trim my cuticles, sleep without a pillow and named my fish Turkey George, though I’m not sure any of that is worthy of a story. I’m sure most of us could draft long lists of the quirks of our spouses, children, co-workers and neighbors — whether endearing or maddening!
Edition reporter Bill Dagendesh, in particular, knows how to find true gems and highlight their idiosyncrasies. These stories have included “a woman who covered her living room ceiling with pencils, the guy who wrapped newspapers around his furniture to make it appear his home was built out of newspapers, a woman who collected old cash registers or the guy who eats dog food from a dish alongside his own dog,” Bill recently wrote to me in an email.
Though not every person is excessively odd, each of us has our passions in life. From careers, to communities, projects and relationships, we each do our part to make our neighborhoods vibrant and interesting. Bill Dagendesh knows this, and his passion is sharing with you, our readers, what your neighbors are up to.
Bill works on a monthly “Meet Your Neighbor” feature in which he shares a few tidbits about a fellow resident in your area, via a Q-and-A style presentation. I love seeing each month who he chooses to feature and what interesting bits of information he presents on each person. Bill has featured neighbors of all ages and backgrounds, and I know he’d love to feature more!
Do you or someone you know have unusual job, hobby, interest, background or experience? Please let us know, we’d love to feature you and your neighbors in the Edition. You can reach out to me at the email address below, or shoot Bill a note, at lifehappens@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
Let’s spread the word about more of the community’s neighbors who are doing good, quirky, fun and productive things. Let’s celebrate individuality and make connections, because that’s what life in our community is truly all about.
Hannah Blick has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of southwest Colorado Springs. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.