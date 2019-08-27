Inside today’s Cheyenne Edition you’ll find a copy of the inaugural Cheyenne Mountain Guide. This brand-new special section focuses on the Cheyenne neighborhoods and some of the shining stars of the 80906 ZIP code.
Pikes Peak Newspapers produces several magazine-type special sections throughout the year. We create the Teller County Guide and the Tri-Lakes Guide, both of which are published in the spring as supplements to our sister papers, the Pikes Peak Courier and The Tribune, respectively. We also have, for the past two summers, published Best of Teller magazine showcasing reader-favorite businesses in Teller County for our Courier readers.
In the Cheyenne Mountain Guide you’ll find a feature on Cheyenne Mountain State Park’s newest trail offering, the 17-mile roundtrip Dixon Trail, written by Breeanna Jent, PPN’s editorial assistant/Cheyenne Edition columnist. Contributor Libby Kinder has written an article focusing on several of the fresh, young (animal) faces you can visit at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Kinder also penned an article about the origins of the El Pomar Foundation. Contributor William J. Dagendesh explores the beloved Bear Creek Nature Center. PPN sportswriter Danny Summers takes us on a tour of the World Figure Skating Museum and Hall of Fame. And the magazine has a beautiful photo spread with scenes from the greater Cheyenne Mountain area and a director of government and other entities in the region.
Pikes Peak Newspapers’ talented graphic designer Warner Strausbaugh designed the magazine and its eye-catching cover.
I also want to highlight the efforts of the Pikes Peak Newspapers and Gazette advertising teams on making the magazine a vehicle to showcase area businesses, who used the section as a way to reach customers in our readership area.
We hope you enjoy our team effort, the Cheyenne Mountain Guide, and look forward to making it bigger and better next year!
(In case you’re reading this and someone else in your household or business has secreted away the Guide for themselves, find the content online at gazette.com/cheyenneedition.)
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years. She became editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers in June. Contact Michelle with letters to the editor, guest columns or story ideas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.