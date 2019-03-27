From the Editor: Changes in identity
You might notice there’s a change in my byline this week. Last month I got married — tied the knot, entered wedded bliss, got hitched — and have changed my surname to match my husband’s. It’s French (though he’s not — at all, in fact) and pronounced with a soft G and silent T.
Turns out, it’s quite the process to change your name, and in essence, your identity.
First, the government needs to know what’s up so they can make sure they’ve got you locked in their system under your new moniker. All your IDs need to be updated: social security card, driver’s license, passport. In the gap of time between visiting the Social Security Administration office and the DMV, my driver’s license still displayed my former last name and old address, which led to issues with picking up packages at the post office, scheduling medical appointments and just generally convincing people I am who I am. It was an interesting couple of weeks.
When I was sitting in the Social Security office for three hours waiting my turn to update my card info, I read over all the SSA card change rules. Did you know you can only request a replacement card three times in a year — and no more than 10 in a lifetime? I couldn’t imagine who would need a new card 10 times, then I met a woman who was on her eighth update.
While waiting for my number to be called (E405, I’ll never forget it) I sat next to two friendly gals who struck up a conversation with each other and then with me. One had been adopted, married and divorced several times, until finally deciding she didn’t like her current husband’s last name, so she was on round eight of taking on a new ID. (I should note, name changes don’t count towards the three annual and 10 lifetime card changes.) I asked her how she dealt with having to jump through all those hoops every handful of years, and she replied, “Oh, I don’t mind. It’s always my decision anyways, so I just make it work.” I admired her pragmatism — she definitely needs it to deal with endless mornings and afternoons spent pulling tickets and waiting in line to have a lukewarm conversation about personal details with a government employee who holds the power to update your entire identity.
Once you’ve got your IDs updated, there are personal profiles to change: bank and utilities accounts, email addresses, employee benefit programs, social media pages, and more. What’s fun about this process is the line of questioning about the reasoning for a name change, followed by lots of congrats on the recent nuptials, from friends, co-workers, strangers and people and institutions on the internet.
And finally, there are the seemingly endless nooks and crannies in which your name exists — many of which you never think of until you have to suddenly update them: email signatures, return address stamps, stationary, incoming mail, nametags, business cards, rewards programs — the list goes on. I have a feeling there are still half a dozen I’ve yet to discover. Shoot me a heads up if you’ve been through this and know about a sneaky one hiding somewhere.
After all is said and done, the government, the bank, your employer and family and friends all know about your new name, but the trickiest part, I’ve found, is getting it through my own head that something is different. We all have identity shifts (and crises!) throughout our lifetimes; we take on titles like sibling, driver, voter, graduate, spouse, parent, manager, teacher, aunt, uncle, coach, and grandparent. Some come with bigger transitions than others, but with each one comes a deepening of the person we’ve been all along. It only makes sense to embrace the changes and recognize them as opportunities to grow into a new part of ourselves. I’m proud to now be a Maginot, and I hope I do my new name proud.
Hannah Maginot has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of southwest Colorado Springs. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.