From the Editor: After election season, the real work begins
Dear, reader — how are you today? Tuesday was long; I hope you’re doing OK after quite a whirlwind of a midterm election. I know I could use an extra cup of coffee, a nap, a breath of fresh air, a break from the chaos — all of the above. I hope you take some time this week to not only process the election results and prepare for the next few years of local, state and national leadership, but also to recoup from the constant onslaught of political updates that have overtaken our figurative and literal airwaves this year.
For more than a month now, I’ve heard colleagues, neighbors, friends and family wishing desperately for the election season to be over. And I can’t blame them — I was pretty thankful to wake up this morning having survived Nov. 6.
Journalists have a love-hate relationship with election season. While we love the rush of covering such monumental change happening right before our eyes, we also despise the wave of emails that sweep through our inbox with such subject lines like: “One final push this week!” “We need your help at the polls!” “Now is the time to reach our goal!” As an election season draws to a close, you can practically hear the eyeballs rolling across a news floor as candidates make last-ditch attempts to win endorsements, votes and financial backing. For months, we’ve covered meet-and-greets, press conferences, debates, forums, written editorials, dug into issues and processed letters to the editor. At this point, we’re typically ready to give whichever chunk of our brains we’ve parceled out for election coverage back to other topics and endeavors — including sleep, cordial conversations and maybe a hobby? Probably shouldn’t push it.
So, yes, I’m ready to move on from election season, but to me, this is where the real work begins. What’s done is done; I voted, I’m hoping you voted, now we’ve got to support our leaders in getting things done, regardless if they were our first choices at the polls.
As a side note, you’ll notice there’s no election coverage in today’s paper. No, we didn’t forget it was post-Election Day. We go to press on Monday mornings, so unfortunately, a Tuesday election day doesn’t allow us to provide you next-day coverage. Please check back in next week for more coverage of the results of the 2018 midterms.
So, now that the voters have spoken, how can you stay involved in the stewardship and leadership locally and nationally, especially if your candidates didn’t quite make the cut?
Write a letter to the editor.
See something you don’t agree with? Have a suggestion for change? Want to offer commendation for someone doing a great job serving? Submit a letter of 300 words or fewer to me at hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com for print consideration. I enjoy publishing letters and I know you appreciate reading them. Check back later this fall for a From the Editor column addressing some updates to letter publications in 2019. I think you’ll like them.
Serve on a local committee.
Without being elected, there are plenty of ways you can serve the government and the people locally. I’ve shared information in the past about how you can join a local committee, so know there are opportunities in your municipality, county and even at the state level for you to get involved in decision making and planning. Check out coloradosprings.gov and elpasoco.com for more information.
Reach out to political leaders.
Sure, not all elected officials will — or even can — give you an hour of their time over coffee. But I encourage you to reach out to them with suggestions, ideas, constructive criticism and feedback on initiatives. If you are a voter, you perhaps put them in that seat and you have a right to be heard. Call, write or sit down with local, state and federal leadership when something catches your attention. You might just be the one to bring a critical issue to their attention.
