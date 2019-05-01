From the Editor: A few days in our nation's capital
I had the privilege of spending a beautiful Easter weekend in the fair East Coast city of Washington, D.C. It was a whirlwind of holiday and birthday celebrating, eating, touring, biking, laughing, napping, sneezing and coughing. That’s right — allergy season was in full swing in the nation’s capital, and it hit me harder than a full-speed locomotive. I’d honestly never experienced anything like it — and hope to never again — but let’s just say that 20-plus children’s chewable Benadryl tablets, endless tissues and dozens of bottles of water later, I made it through and still got to see most of the sights I’d anticipated for this trip.
We initially had planned to visit my husband’s brother and his family, to celebrate our nephew’s second birthday. (Incidentally, the bakery spelled out “Happy 2th Birthday” in red frosting on his custom-made Cars cake, which we all found insanely hilarious. Good thing he can’t read yet!) We realized the first night of Passover and Easter Sunday fell on the same weekend, so we really made a trip out of it. More family drove down from Pennsylvania, and we had a beautiful Seder dinner Friday evening and attended an Easter Vigil at the Washington National Cathedral Saturday night. We got to spend time with our nephews — 2 and 3 months — and their parents. If you live far from family, you understand how precious the time can be when you only see each other once in a while. We cooked together, ate meals, laughed, changed diapers, watched movies, and went on a walking tour of the city.
This was my first time in Washington D.C., and I was starstruck. Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, The Smithsonians, The White House, Arlington National Cemetery — so much history, pain, beauty all crammed into one place. I struggled to take it all in.
I snuck away here and there to see a few sights, namely the Newseum, which I’ve wanted to see since it opened in 2008. Founded by the Freedom Forum Institute, the museum seeks “to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and the First Amendment,” according to its website. The 15 galleries and 15 theaters on the seven levels of the museum create a wondrous world of news history, development, highlights and memorials that honor the men and women who have made news and covered news since we first have documentation of newspapers in print in the 15th century. Maybe it was the allergies, but I couldn’t help tear up in nearly every gallery, whether it was a tribute to those who’ve given their lives covering wars or a stunning display of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs over the last century.
The museum will only remain open at its current location on Pennsylvania Avenue through the rest of this year. According to a Jan. 25 Washington Post article, Johns Hopkins University purchased the building for $372.5 million and will use it to house some of its graduate programs. The museum will relocate somewhere within D.C., but I highly recommend giving the museum a tour in its current location if you can this year. Learn more at newseum.org.
In closing, this will be my last month with the Edition. In June, I will move with my husband, John, who has received orders to be stationed at Fort Sill, an Army base in Lawton, Okla. It has been my absolute greatest pleasure to serve you as editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers the past few years, and I will forever be grateful for this experience and the growth it has brought me as a news professional and a human being. I will be with you through May, so please drop me a note at hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com to say hello.
Hannah Maginot has lived in the Pikes Peak region for six years and enjoys exploring the many neighborhood haunts and side streets of southwest Colorado Springs. Send your feedback and column ideas to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.