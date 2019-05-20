Athletes from Cheyenne Mountain High School, along with Sierra and Harrison, made plenty of headlines with spectacular individual and team efforts in events covering four sports in an action-packed three-day span.
Perhaps most surprising was the 21st-seeded girls’ soccer team from Cheyenne Mountain, which shut out No. 8 Silver Creek 1-0 Saturday in a weather-delayed 4A state semifinal game at Cherokee Trail’s Legacy Stadium in Aurora.
The Indians, which carried a 7-8 record into the 32-team playoff field, have won four straight playoff games to earn a spot in the state championship game, scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday against third-ranked Evergreen.
“Throughout the season, each game was getting a little bit better,” Indians coach Nikki Athey said. “We were getting more connected as a team. We just started to gel where we were playing with and for each other. You could see that progression.”
Frequent lightning in the area provided for three 30-minute delays, all in the first half.
At the 4A state swimming and diving championships at Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton, Cheyenne Mountain placed eighth overall in the boys’ team standings.
The team had a handful of stellar individual performances. Gabe Grauvogel was runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke and also placed fifth in the 200 individual medley. Raglan Ward took seventh in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 free, while the 200 medley relay squad qualified for the A finals and finished sixth overall.
Ryan Leach finished sixth on the diving board earned 4A Diver of the Year honors, and Mary Rose earned recognition as 4A Dive Coach of the Year.
The 4A track-and-field season came to a dizzying end during the three-day championship event at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.
For the third year in a row, the CMHS girls’ 400-meter relay team hit the finish line first, while Harrison sprinter Ereana McCallister had a Saturday to remember after winning the 100-meter finals. The Indians’ team also placed second in the 800 relay.
Sierra thrower Gya’ni Sami took second in the discus, while Harrison’s Tyrese VanHorne was runner-up in both the 100- and 400-meter races. Cheyenne Mountain distance runner Erik Le Roux placed third in the 3,200 meters, and teammate Ben Stoyer finished third in the shot put.
In the final team standings, Harrison’s boys had the top area finish with a fourth-place effort. Cheyenne Mountain’s boys finished the competition in eighth place, and Harrison took 10th in the girls’ team race.