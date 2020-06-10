iRobot Roomba 614; $225 from Home Depot or Amazon.com
The Roomba is not a kitchen tool, per se. Of course, you knew that; yet its culinary versatility is undeniable.
The kitchen floor is amongst the most overlooked components of our cooking space. We spend hours standing on it, often barefoot. Stray Cheerios crunch under heal. Dropped onion dices squish between toes. Ground coffee clings to floorboards. And discarded cilantro bits never seem to unstick.
“Wrrrrrrrrr” goes the Roomba. Bumping into walls and feet, seemingly as blind as a bat in a snowstorm. But then it approaches the stairs and stops short of a precipitous tumble, does an about-face, heads for the rug and its myriad of tassels, yet manages to avoid entanglement. It glides under the butcher-block island, dust bunnies disappearing faster than a caviar garnish at a publisher’s Christmas party. Cheerios, gone. Onion bits, disappeared. Coffee grounds, vanished. All the while we prep dinner, sip wine, banter with guests and never give a second thought to that overlooked kitchen floor.
AeroPress coffee press; $30 from retailers e.g., REI, Crate & Barrel, Seattle Coffee Gear
The AeroPress has been lauded for not only its ability to make excellent coffee, but also its indestructibility, mobile form factor and ease of use, making it the best travel coffee maker available — or just another fun coffee tool for your kitchen. We had the privilege of using one, in tandem with a hand grinder, for five months while living and traveling throughout Europe.
Further reasons to adopt an AeroPress for your daily coffee routine are its quickness and all-around lack of fussiness. With brew times under three minutes you will find coffee in your mug faster than any other brew method. And while making AeroPress coffee certainly can be precise and technical (yes, there’s an annual AeroPress World Championship, and stealing winning recipes is a great tip) it can also be basic and functional: a utilitarian way to intake caffeine. You don’t need a fancy Japanese pour-over kettle. You don’t need any dedicated apparatus. Just the press, hot water, a mug to press into, a spoon and locally roasted ground coffee, of course.
2015 Etienne Sauzet Bourgogne Blanc; $25 (down from $37) at Downtown Fine Spirits & Wine
The 2015 Burgundy vintage is known to have a power and concentration unequaled in the recent decade, “an almost perfect vintage for both red and white wines,” according to Danny Haas, legendary importer of Vineyard Brands. In Haas’ opinion — and being a recognized expert on Bourgogne wines, it’s an opinion worth noting — this vintage’s power and freshness make it truly stand out.
This Etienne Sauzet white Burgundy from the acclaimed vintage holds true to Haas’ accolades. With plump, round and seductive flavors, as noted by Allen Meadows of Burghound, a subscription-based quarterly review of Burgundy’s wines, it’s an overall “easy-to-like if a bit simple” white Burgundy for your patio table.
