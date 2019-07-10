“Westward Hoe: Taming the Wild West Garden” was the theme of the 8th annual Garden Tour hosted by the Friends of Extension and Good Earth Garden Center on June 28 and 29.
The tour featured six private gardens at residences on the west side of Colorado Springs. Two of these gardens were specially designed for steep, mountainside lots in the Cheyenne Mountain area.
Each county in the United States has an Extension office that works with experts from universities to help provide information about gardening, agriculture and pest control. Colorado State University Extension — El Paso County provided Master Gardener volunteers to field questions at each tour stop. Most homeowners were also available for queries.
Friends of Extension, aka FOX, is a nonprofit that supports and raises money for the El Paso County CSU Extension Office. The annual garden tour is the group’s primary fundraising event. Proceeds support agriculture, food safety/nutrition, horticulture and youth development programs in El Paso County.
Those who purchased the $20 tickets received a tour map with addresses to visit between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Attendees ventured out with floral umbrellas and brimmed hats during a weekend that included hot mornings and rainy afternoons. Two surprises along the way included a koi pond with fish food available for children to hand out; and in one yard, futuristic-looking dried stalks spray-painted metallic turquoise blue.
Several participating gardeners provided written summaries, many of which included how they faced challenges like dry conditions, hungry wildlife and steep terrain. Patti Freudenburg and Tony White wrote that their yard, “attracts a variety of wildlife from bobcats to butterflies.” Ron and Kay Hosie mentioned herds of deer cross through their property — which is planted with scores of irises — and that they frequently combat gophers and voles.
Tim Fehlman and Jackie Johnson use wire cloth to prevent squirrels from digging and eating bulbs and wrote, “Ask us for suggestions on how to garden where wildlife roam.”
Attendees caught photos of blooms and wide varieties of greens, from tumbling purplish-red rosebushes to delicate yellow-blooming prickly pear cactus, and from tiny creeping ground cover to tall blue spruce. Along the way, water features, sculptures and mirrors added to the experience in some yards.
“Garden Artists” of the Pikes Peak region set up easels and worked from some gardens along the route, painting scenes on-site.
This year’s tour was planned and executed by a committee of 15. For 2020’s tour, a search committee is “looking for beautiful, showy gardens with educational value in the Old North End.” Email suggestions to debraothitis@gmail.com.