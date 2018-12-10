“North Cheyenne Cañon Park is a part of my soul,” proclaimed a park volunteer on a sticky note, part of a wall full of comments that expressed some running themes: appreciation of the park’s natural features, a desire to share the park with others and the park serving as an escape into nature. One of the top attractions in the park is Helen Hunt Falls and from Memorial Day to Labor Day it attracted more than 109,000 visitors in 2018.
The Friends of Cheyenne Cañon (FOCC), whose mission is to “preserve, protect and enhance North Cheyenne Cañon Park,” hosted its annual dinner Dec. 2 for 77 members and volunteers at the Ivywild School gymnasium.
The event provided a chance for FOCC members to relax and enjoy time together while reviewing their 2018 accomplishments — not the least of which was the wrapping up of a Master Plan, completed through collaboration between the FOCC and the Colorado Springs Parks Department. The last Master Plan was developed 20 years ago.
FOCC President Rebecca MacNamee said FOCC has secured a $75,000 grant from the Mary Starsmore Fund, managed by the Pikes Peak Community Foundation, which will help create an ADA-accessible trail at the Starsmore Interpretive and Nature Center, and to assess and improve interpretive exhibits in the Center. Another feature of the Master Plan is ongoing trail maintenance and building new trails, including a connector trail from the Columbine Trail to the Four Corners Parking Lot. The plan includes expanding the park from 19 miles to 35 miles of trails over the next 10 years.
MacNamee also listed other highlights, like safety measures and improved interpretive signage throughout the park. FOCC Treasurer Mike Oroszi said they will also explore historic monument status for some structures in the park, like bridges and retaining walls.
FOCC members also reflected on their many successful events this year. Collection of trash is an ongoing effort, but two full-day cleanup events put a serious dent in the amount of litter along park roads and trails. Fundraising events at the Starsmore Center included the Hummingbird Experience in May and a Halloween costume event. The Center is named after Mary Starsmore, and the building is her former house, which was relocated to the park. In addition, FOCC hosted the Canya Cañon 5K Fun Run for families in early November.
Marjorie Van Hoy, an 8-year volunteer, spoke at the dinner about how an increase in safety signage and recently installed fencing has helped decrease accidents and injuries. Vice President Isaiah Litzell said that in 2018 five volunteers successfully completed training with the Rocky Mountain Field Institute to become trail maintenance crew leaders. He also said the Hummingbird and Halloween events boasted the best attendance to date.
Treasurer Mike Oroszi said FOCC has done a great job finding a balance between short- and long-term goals. Oroszi said he volunteers because he wants to give something back after enjoying the park biking trails for 20 years.
Park administrator Cathy Railton praised FOCC for attending the Master Plan meetings and helping to guide the process, sharing that guided hikes increased 50 percent at Helen Hunt Falls thanks to FOCC. She also mentioned volunteers are always needed for kids’ activities, with training provided for all volunteers. Volunteering is not limited to adults; 39 teenagers provided more than 1,000 hours of volunteer effort in 2018.
Some of the main duties of the 84 FOCC volunteers are trail maintenance and event assistance. This year, volunteers provided a total of 6,019 volunteer hours with a city value of $148,560.
Those wishing to volunteer can call 385-6086 or email starsmorestaff@springs.gov.
To view the complete 2018 Master Plan, visit cheyennecanon.org.