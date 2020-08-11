To get an idea of Fred Dickman’s job at The Broadmoor, just look at the pictures inside a golf magazine. There, you’ll see lush green golf courses from all over. Someone has to make them look good.
That’s Dickman’s job. He’s the director of golf course maintenance at The Broadmoor. His main responsibility is to take care of the three 18-hole golf course designed by legendary architects Donald Ross and Robert Trent Jones Sr.
In other words, Dickman has one of the best office spaces around.
His day-to-day responsibilities are, “Taking care of the property, just trying to make it look nice. There’s a lot of things that we’re doing throughout the day,” Dickman said.
So, how does someone get into a profession like this?
Dickman has always been around golf; his dad is a retired professional golfer. He was an Western Golf Association Evans Scholarship caddie, earned a degree in communications from Indiana University, and studied agribusiness at Arizona State.
Dickman has 20 years of experience in golf course maintenance, construction and renovation. Before joining The Broadmoor staff in June 1997, he was the head golf course superintendent at The Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., and consulted on golf maintenance operations for ITT Sheraton properties.
At The Broadmoor, Dickman has played a big role in helping host big events such as the U.S. Senior Open and PGA Cup matches. And he has contributed to other golf-related projects across the country.
But he calls The Broadmoor and the Cheyenne Mountain area home.
And Dickman can’t see himself working at any other golf courses, especially when he takes a look at his surroundings and sees green everywhere and mountains nearby.
“We raised our family here,” he said. “This has really become our home. You’re not going to get anywhere better than The Broadmoor.”
He added, “I can’t complain about anything.”