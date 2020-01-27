The Womxn’s March, which began as a massive backlash to President Donald Trump winning the 2016 election, has evolved in Colorado Springs into a smaller, more focused incubator of activism in 2020, organizers said Saturday.
Between 800 and 1,000 took part in the fourth annual march that began at City Auditorium and wended its way through downtown streets before ending back at the auditorium where sponsors and other organizations held “breakout sessions.”
The initial protest in January 2017, then known as the Women’s March, drew an estimated crowd of more than 7,000, possibly the largest demonstration ever in Colorado Springs.
Keynote speakers who took the podium before this year’s march Saturday were Stephany Rose Spaulding and Lorena Garcia, two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.
“We can do the work to undo the harm if we only have the courage,” Spaulding told about 300 people inside the auditorium.
Booths from organizations including chapters of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Pikes Peak Progressives, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and the All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, lined the walls. The audience was mostly women.
Last year, the local event changed its name to Womxn’s March, “signaling to our trans and nonbinary community that this march is inclusive of all,” said Catherine Grandorff, an organizer.
“The women’s march here in Colorado Springs specifically chose to break ranks with the national women’s march because we recognize there were things unanswered and unaccounted for at the national level,” Spaulding said. “We recognize that the intersectionality ... to actually move us out of systems of oppression were missing.”
The break allows the Colorado Springs event to take on issues that relate more closely to residents, such as gun control and racism, added Grandorff.
Organizers said some of the causes motivating people to take part in the march are electing women, racial equity and justice, reproductive rights, ending gun violence and violence against women, supporting the LGBTQ community, climate change and health care for women.
The national Women’s March movement began as a response to newly-elected Trump’s perceived misogyny, anti-immigration politics and opposition to abortion rights.
Millions marched worldwide the day after Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 to show their opposition. It is still widely considered one of the largest single-day protests in American history.
But the movement has become increasingly splintered over the past three years, fraught with disagreement among organizers, leading to several local marches splitting from the national affiliation. It seems to have suffered from “protest fatigue,” one expert told the Washington Post.
Colorado Springs organizers said the demonstration was held the weekend after the national Women’s March 2020, held Jan. 18, so that it wouldn’t conflict with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. In a recent interview, national co-chairwoman Carmen Perez said it was King’s ideology that was the primary message in the first 2017 march, not anti-Trump.
But even in Colorado Springs, signs that read “Not my predator in chief,” and “dump Trump” were scattered among the crowd.
“We have an enormous obligation to each other, to our kids, to the people around us to make sure that we create safe space and that we call out ... racism, sexism, harassment, homophobia,” Garcia said to the crowd.
During past demonstrations in Colorado Springs, small groups of Trump supporters have held counterprotests to show support for the president’s policies. None were visible during Saturday’s march.
The divide on issues has led crowds to dwindle nationally, as well as in Colorado Springs. But local organizers insist the power lies in quality, not quantity.
Not everyone can donate their time to march, Grandorff said, but they will donate money to a cause or promise votes on certain ballot questions. Out of the nearly 1,000 people marching on the street, only about 100 stayed behind to attend the event’s breakout sessions for participants to engage in conversation about the issues.
“It’s a big ask,” she said. “Those who can will. Those who have the mental capacity, the emotional space for it, the actual time in their schedules, they’ll come to this ... For some people that means showing up and marching and that’s what they can do. I think that’s what makes a movement like this strong is just doing what we can.”
