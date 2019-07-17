Alan Cockrell, a former Broadmoor-area resident and ex-major league player and hitting coach, is currently working as a private hitting instructor in the Charlotte, N.C., area.
Cockrell, 56, last worked in the majors as the New York Yankees’ hitting coach from 2015-17. He has also been a hitting coach for the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies. He was the Rockies’ hitting coach in 2007 when they went to the World Series.
Cockrell was also a long-time player and batting coach with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, and is a member of the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame and the Sky Sox Hall of Fame.
He was a two-sport college star in baseball and football for the University of Tennessee. Cockrell was the Volunteers’ starting quarterback. He was a first-round baseball draft pick of the San Francisco Giants.
A few years ago, Cockrell married the former Polly Dunaway.
In his latest role, Cockrell offers lessons, virtual analysis, virtual lessons, speaking engagements, and clinics.
“I’ve coached some amazing players, among them, Todd Helton and Matt Holliday,” Cockrell said. “They both hit over 300 career home runs, but they were good hitters before the power developed (300-plus batting averages).
“My advice to young players is to develop and practice a swing that produces gap-to-gap line drives, rather than trying to develop a swing that will lift the ball over the fence. The greatest in the game were good hitters before they became power hitters. Attempting to become a power hitter prematurely discourages a lot of young players and sets them up to fail at the plate.”
In 2017, Cockrell was inducted into the University of Tennessee Athletic Hall of Fame. In 2003, he was inducted into the University of Tennessee Baseball Hall of Fame and also named to the University of Tennessee All-Century Baseball Team in 2009.