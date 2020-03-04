For the first time since he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015, Bret Helton is not affiliated with a professional baseball team.
The 2012 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate is in Florida this week showcasing his right arm in an effort to sign with a major league organization. If that doesn’t pan out, he’s leaving himself open to other options.
“I tried to get something going before spring training,” Helton said. “Instead of getting major league clubs to see me throw in Colorado in the cold, I thought they could come see me in Florida.”
Helton, who pitched for the University of Utah for three seasons, used his connections to line up tryouts with major league clubs while throwing for the KIA Tigers of the Korean Baseball League (KBO League). The Tigers train in Ft. Myers prior to their season.
“This is a shot in the dark, but it’s a shot in the right direction,” Helton said.
Helton is planning to pitch parts of three games in six days in front of major league scouts. By the end of his six days, he hopes to sign a contract with one of the 30 MLB clubs and continue spring training with that organization.
Helton said the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins have agreed to see him pitch.
“I feel strong,” Helton said. “I have good command. My pitches are working well.”
Helton said he consistently throws his fastball 92 MPH.
“If I can hit 93-94 I’ll get some interest. If I can hit 95 I will definitely get signed,” Helton said. “I’m a free agent, so I can sign with anyone. I don’t need to be bought out of any contract.”
Helton prepped for his Florida opportunity by working out with the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs baseball team. He threw a couple of simulated games against the Mountain Lions last week. “It helped me out, and I also think it helped out their hitters,” Helton said.
Helton has enjoyed a solid baseball career. He helped Cheyenne Mountain to Class 4A state baseball titles in 2009 as a freshman and 2011 as a junior. In 2011, he was 6-2 with a 3.08 ERA. He was also one of the team’s best hitters that season, batting .429 with eight extra-base hits and 19 RBIs.
Helton earned a scholarship to Utah, where he went 4-12 over three seasons in the Pac 12.
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected him in the 9th round of the 2015 MLB amateur draft. He pitched four seasons in the Pirates’ organization, reaching as high as Double-A with the Altoona Curve in the Eastern League in 2018. He was 6-6 with a 6.12 ERA with the Curve that season in 35 games (1 start).
Helton was in Triple-A camp in spring training 2019 when he was released. He signed a free agent contract with the independent Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association. He went 6-7 with a 4.50 ERA in 17 starts, striking out 64 and walking 47 in 90 innings.
“If things don’t work out for me signing with a major league organization, Fargo said they will be more than happy to have me back this summer,” said Helton who owns Happy Tap, a neighborhood bar at 1757 S. 8th St. in Colorado Springs. “If I have to play Indy ball again I hope to make some noise there and get the attention of major league teams.”
Helton still considers himself a starting pitcher.
“It’s easier to get signed as a reliever, but I fit the mold better as a starter,” he said. “I’m stronger as a starter.”
While in Florida, Helton plans to catch up with friends and former teammates.
“There’s a lot of good stuff happening. A lot that could go well.”