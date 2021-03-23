Four Cheyenne Mountain High School alumni qualified for NCAA swimming and diving championships this month.
Another former Cheyenne Mountain grad is preparing to qualify for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics while representing Canada.
“We’re so blessed with such terrific athletes at Cheyenne Mountain High School,” said Kate Doane, the school’s longtime boys’ and girls’ coach. “These kids are continuing to have tremendous success.”
Doane keeps close tabs on her former swimmers. Last week, Ryan Leach, a sophomore diver at Northern Michigan, competed at the NCAA Division II National Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
Beginning Wednesday, three former Cheyenne Mountain swimmers will be competing at the Division I championships in Greensboro, N.C. They are Catherine Wright (University of Alabama), Daniel Carr (University of California-Berkeley) and Kyle Leach (University of Missouri). Kyle is Ryan’s older brother.
Wright, a junior, is a two-time NCAA qualifier. Last season’s championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a high school senior, Wright was the Class 4A state champion in the 100 yard butterfly, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Carr, as senior, has had an impressive post-prep career. He has led Cal to four consecutive Pac 12 team championships and won more than a dozen Pac 12 individual and relay championships.
As a prep, Carr was a Pan-American gold medalist and won state championships for Cheyenne Mountain in the 200 IM, 100 free, 50 free and 500 free.
Carr’s younger brother, Ethan, is a sophomore at Cheyenne Mountain and plans to swim for the team this spring.
Kyle Leach, a junior, specializes in sprint events. During his time at Cheyenne Mountain, Kyle Leach won gold medals in the 50 free and 100 free at the 4A state finals during his senior year in 2018. As a junior, he as the 4A state champ in the 100 fly.
“I’m in touch with all their parents and I hear from Kyle and Ryan often,” Doane said.
Another Cheyenne Mountain grad, Kate Sanderson, is now living and training in Vancouver, British Columbia. She did not compete for Cheyenne Mountain, but she did swim for Colorado Springs Swim Team, which is coached by Kate and her husband, Mike.
Sanderson was swimming for the University of South Carolina but has moved to Canada to prepare for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. She has dual citizenship in the United States and Canada and is a member of the Canadian National Team.
Sanderson is looking to qualify for the Olympics in the 1500-meter free and in the 10-kilometer open water event. The Olympic pool trials are scheduled for May 24-28 in Toronto and the Open trials are May 29-30 in Japan. She is ranked in the top three in Canada for the 1500-meter free.