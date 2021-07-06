The Fourth Annual Peggy Fleming Trophy will be held as a virtual event.
The competition involves U.S. Senior Level Men and Ladies and is a collaboration with the Broadmoor Skating Club with the support of U.S. Figure Skating.
“It’s always good to have the support from past champions and U.S. Figure Skating,” Fleming said.
Among those performing again this year is two-time Peggy Fleming Trophy winner Jason Brown.
“We’re excited about that,” Fleming said. “Jason is such an inspiration to us all.”
Brown’s resume includes finishing second at the 2014 U.S. Championships and helping the U.S. men to a bronze medal in team competition at that year’s Sochi Winter Olympics.
Among the things Brown is most famous is his free skate at the 2014 U.S Championships. His Riverdance program went viral, garnering more than four million hits.
“Jason is just so creative,” Fleming said. “It’s hard to tell what his signature move is because he has so many.”
There are 19 entries. Each skater is required to submit a 3-minute, 30-second, plus/minus 10 seconds, performance at their home ice arena and then digitally upload it to a U.S. Figure Skating platform for evaluation and scoring by a renowned group of World and Olympic judges and officials.
The event judging will take place July 13. It will be available on U.S. Figure Skating Fan Zone on July 16 (usfigureskatingfanzone.com).
The alphabetical entry list is as follows: Starr Andrews, Maxine Marie Bautista, Jason Brown, Karen Chen, Julia Fennell, Courtney Hicks, Sonja Hilmer, Tomoki Hiwatashi, Rena Ikenishi, Ben Jalovick, Pooja Kalyan, Isabeau LeVito, Alysa Liu, Jordan Moeller, Yaroslav Panoit, Camden Pulkinen, Emmanuel Savary, Andrew Torgashev and Sierra Veneta.
“This is not the high stress of National Championships or the Olympics,” Fleming said. “Our purpose is to have artistry and not just a bunch of jumps.”
The focus of the event is the skater’s ability to artistically express and present a complete composition while demonstrating superb technical skills. The music, creativity and overall performance qualities are the emphasis of the competition, and all skating elements are assessed from an artistic point of view.
There are nine technical elements which have fixed base scoring values. Each element will receive a Grade of Execution (GOE) mark based on the artistic execution of the element in relationship to the program as a whole.
The Nine Technical Elements include four Jump elements (one Axel-type), three Spin elements (one Creative Spin), one Step Sequence and one Signature Move.
Fleming said that unique to this event is the “Signature Move” and the “Creative Spin”:
The Signature Move is a creative move/movement series, or an iconic skating move, jump or spin tailored to your creativity, personal style and strength.
The Creative Spin is a spin of six revolutions or more created with unique positions and design, giving the skater creative identity without limitations of position and features.
Illegal elements of the competition (flips, props, etc.) as prescribed by the International Skating Union are prohibited. For this event, quad jumps are not allowed.
There is no entry fee for the skaters, but continuing their ongoing commitment to the Peggy Fleming Trophy, Greg and Peggy Jenkins donate the prize money to the Broadmoor Skating Club and the Club then distributes it to the winners.
The prize money for a podium finish is $3,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place.
Additionally, non-podium skaters receiving +4 and/or +5 GOEs by a majority of the judges on their “Signature Move” and/or “Creative Spin” will get a $100 award for each of these elements as a special acknowledgement.
The winner of the event will have his/her name added to the base of the bronze sculpture commissioned by Fleming and donated to the Broadmoor Skating Club to celebrate the competition.
“This event is so ideal,” Fleming said. “It’s a big learning curve and an opportunity for the skaters to be in this environment where the judges are willing to help them.”
Fleming added that she hopes the event will return to being a live in-person competition at the World Arena in 2022. It was held live there in 2018 and 2019, but had to be switched to a virtual competition the last two years due to the coronavirus.