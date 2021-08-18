Sometimes hobbies begin just by noticing something different.
Cheyenne Mountain-area resident Dan Romaniszyn and his wife, Cherryl, were driving near Colorado Springs looking for a scenic area for her to paint, when he noticed some people “digging in the dirt” alongside the road. They stopped to see what was going on and found the group sorting through soil containing semi-precious topaz stones. A new pastime was born. Dan became a rockhound.
Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines rockhound as, “a specialist in geology” and, “an amateur rock and mineral collector.”
Earth science and all its colorful specimens fascinate both professionals and hobbyists alike. Collectors treasure the sharp or smooth, faceted or veined, original states of their finds. Some also enjoy cutting, polishing and mounting sparkling, glowing stones into jewelry. Even if it’s not highly valuable monetarily, the look and the enjoyable process of creation are worth it.
Dan developed a collecting hobby and then gradually has acquired materials for polishing, cutting and setting stones like golden-black “smoky” topaz, turquoise-colored amazonite and clear quartz.
He started learning more about all aspects of the subject from a class at the Colorado Springs Senior Center in 2012. A man he met there had, “already skilled himself in the field and was really good; (and he) had machines there already.”
Romaniszyn likes to dig for treasure when taking hikes in the area, including at Bear Creek dog park and Sentinel Rock and Specimen Rock, west of Colorado Springs.
Dan Rhea, a professional geologist, states on his website Rockhound Resource, “The best places to rockhound in Colorado include the areas around Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Gunnison, as well as Chaffee, Mesa, and Mineral counties. A wide variety of rocks and minerals can be found, including rhodonite, amethyst, sphalerite, agate, garnet, fluorite, and fossils.”
Romaniszyn’s home workshop has grown over the years and now contains different stations featuring specialized rock tools and detailed equipment.
Embedding amazonite into a slab of polished wood is his latest project. He’s getting ready to feature the creation as a backyard bar.
Craft shows and rock shows attract area enthusiasts, including Romaniszyn. Two upcoming shows in Woodland Park and Denver, respectively, are scheduled for this Friday through Sunday, Aug. 19-22; and Sept. 10 through 19, as listed on rockandmineralshows.com.
Romaniszyn’s sister-in-law, Kathy Black, also loves stones. She is a certified gemologist, a degree she obtained while she was living in Colorado Springs years ago.
Although Black’s come full circle and is now living back in the area, when she lived in California for years she worked as a salesperson for Shreve and Company, a jeweler in San Francisco since 1852. That company dealt with very high-ticket items and her biggest sale was a piece featuring a rarer-than-diamond alexandrite stone, which went for $350,000.
From buried in the dirt to encircling a ring finger, whether rare or everyday, the shine and allure of stones attract people to the earth and to each other.