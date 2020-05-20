Mount Rosa lies in the shadow of the symbol of the Pikes Peak or Bust gold rush. Some believe the 11,499-foot-tall Mount Rosa is the peak that Zebulon Pike actually climbed in his failed attempt to summit Pikes Peak in 1806.
To get there, head west on West Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard to Penrose Boulevard. Continue straight on Old Stage Road, which eventually turns into Gold Camp Road. Follow this winding, scenic mountain road for about 11.5 miles to Forest Service Road 379 on the right. Just past FS 379, park in the large lot on the left/south side of Gold Camp Road.
Travel north on FS 379 for about 1.5 miles to a parking lot at lovely Frosty Park. If you have a high clearance 4WD vehicle, you can drive this segment. Frosty Park features an open meadow surrounded by pine and fir forest. Look and listen for red-breasted nuthatches and red crossbills in the surrounding forest. Leave FS 379 and hike northeast on an old gravel road that shortcuts to Nelson’s/Mount Rosa Trail. In about a quarter of a mile, reach the main trail and turn right. Head east for about one mile, where Mount Rosa trail splits from Nelson’s trail at the top of a ridge.
Turn right and head south up the ridge where scattered bristlecone pines line the trail route. Stick to the top of the ridgeline, reaching the Mount Rosa summit after about a mile.
Take a break on the summit to enjoy the fine view of 13ers North and South Almagre Mountains and the southeast side of 14er Pikes Peak. To the southwest, the distant snow-capped Sangre de Cristo Range defines the horizon with Penrose-Rosemont Reservoir in the foreground. From the summit, retrace your steps back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.