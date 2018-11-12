Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a structure fire reported at 4320 Star Ranch Road the evening of Nov. 6.
Fire companies arrived in less than six minutes to find a working fire with 8- to 10-foot flames showing from the roof of a two-story, wood-framed single family residence, according to a release from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
All residents and a dog were out of the house upon arrival of fire crews. The family told firefighters they were in the kitchen and heard an unusual popping near the fireplace, but were unable to determine what the noise was until one occupant inspected the exterior of the home, according to the release. All interior space remained clear of smoke; because the fire was in the attic there was no warning of smoke or a blaze via smoke alarm, the release said.
Firefighters were able to open the ceiling above the kitchen and living room, exposing approximately 25-feet-by-25-feet of actively burning fire, according to the release. Firefighters on the roof communicated a collapse was imminent, and a second alarm was requested by the incident commander. Second alarm companies arrived but did not engage in extinguishing the blaze as no roof collapse occurred.
Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental due to faulty chimney chase conduit, causing the pipe chase to become disconnected and allowing heat and fire to escape into the attic space where the fire remained in the growth stage until firefighters intervened. The residents said after a windstorm in 2017 they contracted the rebuild of the chimney due to traumatic wind damage.
There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.
The CSFD and the Chimney Institute of America (CSIA) remind all citizens that annual inspection of wood burning fireplaces is money well invested for the well-being of family, pets, neighbors and the home. For further information on wood burning fireplace safety, visit csia.org/firewood.html.