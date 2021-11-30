For 9-year-old Jenna Faye, Christmas, with its colorful, holiday-themed activities and displays is the most fun-filled, creative time of the year.
The exuberant Colorado Springs youngster also loves Christmas tree lights and each year begs her parents to drive through the brightly-lit neighborhoods near her home. For Jenna, Christmas is an opportunity to lose oneself in the spirit of what is universally regarded as the world’s most celebrated holiday.
“I love everything about Christmas! It’s the most fun time of the year,” Jenna said excitedly.
Jenna soon will get to take her fun to a whole new level thanks to a Festival of Lights activity kit crammed with seasonal projects designed to provide hours of safe, family holiday fun. Created by the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum and its partners, the kits contain imaginative arts and crafts ideas, coloring sheets, a holiday recipe, a nature passport and a science experiment.
The kits were prepared solely with families in mind, said CSPM Development Director Diane Stine. For example, the nature passport encourages families to get out and explore all that Colorado’s parks have to offer the community.
The ornament-themed arts-and-crafts project features a gingerbread figure targeted especially for young’uns. Information for accessing an online “how-to” video will be included.
“The science experiment, called the Wintergreen Life Saver experiment, also is a lot of fun. I don’t want to give away too much about it, except to say everyone will have a good time,” Stine said.
The free kits can be picked up at the CSPM front desk during open hours on Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. The CSPM is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Kits are available while supplies last. Reserve a kit by visiting give.cspm.org/FestivalofLights2021.
Families are asked to reserve one kit per child in their family and no more than five kits per family.
“When you pick up your kit be sure to enjoy the museum’s beautiful holiday decorations, snap a family photo at our photo booth, write a letter to Santa, and explore our local history exhibits,” Stine said.
According to Stine, the museum has welcomed families to its annual Festival of Lights program for nearly four decades. “This event is special because we’ve always considered it to be our gift to the community. We have been committed to this holiday tradition for more than 35 years,” Stine said.
The annual Festival of Lights Parade is a nonprofit organization that engages citizens of the Pikes Peak Region in a decades-long local tradition each December. This year’s 36th event will kick off at 5:50 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown Colorado Springs, starting at St. Vrain Street and continuing south on Tejon Street to Vermijo Street. This year’s theme is “Songs of the Season.”
“As with many other institutions, COVID-19 impacted our visitation in the past year. Prior to COVID-19, the CSPM would welcome more than 2,000 visitors to this event. In the past couple of years, this number has changed from 1,000 to 2,000 between the in-person and virtual elements to this event” Stine said.
Because about 6,000 people attend the parade, parking can be a concern. Stine encourages drivers who can’t find a parking space to visit https://coloradosprings.gov/parking-system-enterprise to learn more about parking options and costs.
Because COVID-19 has affected the community for nearly two years, Festival of Lights Board Chair Jeff Wilson encourages residents to get outside and participate in the festivities this year.
“Because we were unable to parade down the street last year in 2020, we are planning to make up for it this year. Don’t miss it. With best wishes for a healthy and joyous holiday,” Wilson said.
To learn more, call Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum at 719-385-5990 or visit cspm.org.