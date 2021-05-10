Kindness is contagious.
And it can come in many forms.
I forget how easily you can make someone else’s day. Or they can make yours.
As I write this, I’m feeling full from four acts of kindness from today.
This morning, I finished packing for a trip to attend my great aunt’s funeral, and then I took my daily hike on our local trails.
As I passed a neighbor who was walking her dog, I mentioned that my son and I had recently seen an owl in one of her trees about a month ago and how much we enjoyed it. I explained how on another night we heard it but couldn’t find it. While we lingered outside another neighbor’s house looking up at the trees, this neighbor ran inside to find a favorite children’s book about owls to lend us.
The neighbor I saw today didn’t seem surprised when I mentioned the owl and asked if I’d seen the owlets. I told her no, and she went on to tell me they were born snowy white and lived in a former crow’s nest in a ponderosa pine in her side yard.
I told her I felt touched and continued on my way, full of the idea of later looking for the owlets and imagining the joy my son and I would feel if we spotted them.
A few hours later, my son and I took our first Southwest Airlines flight from Colorado Springs — our first leg of our journey to the funeral. As we checked our bags, we struck up a conversation with the agent, and we both shared our excitement to have Southwest flying from our airport.
In Denver, while we for our last flight to Oklahoma City, we ate our snack by the windows and watched the goings on outside the terminal.
My son said “Snacks are on me,” and “Everybody loves free snacks.”
It took me a moment to figure out what he was talking about. Soon I saw Southwest Airlines had put fun messages on its trucks.
The luggage carts read, “Bags ride free on me,” and “All cargo is precious.”
The trucks pulling the luggage carts read, “We’re here to get your bags there.”
But my favorite sign was on the truck that pushes the planes back from the gate: “I’m a little pushy.”
Reading these signs gave me a lift and brought a smile to my lips.
Next, an older man sat next to us as we waited to board. Our conversation was brief — where we live, where we’re going, the Denver airport versus the Colorado Springs airport — but I felt the warmth of connection.
These are simple examples, but the smallest things can make a person’s day. I thoroughly enjoyed the reminder that kindness is contagious. What will you spread today?
Joanna Zaremba is a movement, mindfulness, and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools and support they need to deal with stress, doubt and pain, so they feel good, can access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.