For the last six days, we’ve been getting to know our newly adopted rescue dog, Coco.
Has Coco ever been hiking? No. Does Coco know how to walk on a leash? No. Does Coco need lots of snuggle time? Yes. Does Coco love food? Yes. Does Coco tolerate our rambunctious 6-year-old? Yes. Does Coco have separation anxiety? Yes.
But the fundamental questions we’re trying to answer are “What does Coco need to thrive?” and “What do we — her family — need to thrive?”
Coco needs shelter, food, water, exercise, play, love, rest, safety, patience, encouragement, understanding, kindness, work and boundaries.
As a family, we need the same things, plus we need her to go potty outside, walk nicely on a leash, be gentle with our son, and be calm when we leave her.
Each of us has needs that, when met, allow us to thrive.
And, it’s become clear to me that for humans to thrive, we need to feel good — mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually.
I used to discount “feeling good.” I thought it was a surface need. But now I get that when we feel good, so much becomes possible.
We’re not grumpy.
We don’t take things personally.
We’re not focused on nagging pain.
We don’t ruminate
We’re not stuck.
Instead of being distracted by mental or physical discomfort, we’re free to focus on what’s most important to us.
When we feel good, we feel like ourselves and know what matters.
From that place, we can easily access our inner wisdom and creativity.
We can go for our big dreams, and I think we become unstoppable.
I’ve finally figured out my superpower in this realm. I know how to help people discover what they need to feel good, and I know how to teach them the tools they need to do it.
I want to equip you with what you need to feel good.
That’s why I created a free, “Feel Good in One Minute Challenge.” I’m sending five, daily emails with videos of one-minute movement, mindfulness, and mindset exercises.
I want to show you that in just one minute, you can feel good.
You can tune into yourself, figure out what you need, and do it.
It’s simple. It can happen in a single minute.
The feedback from participants is proving its working.
“Amazing how that little bit does make a difference.” “I felt much calmer and de-stressed from the day.” “The stretch felt great, and I felt energized.”
If you want to find out for yourself if you can feel good in a minute, email me, and I’ll get you signed up.
What if each of us took one minute to reset and feel good whenever we needed it? I think the world would be full of kind people making it a better place. That’s the world I want to live in.
Joanna Zaremba is a movement, mindfulness, and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools and support they need to deal with stress, doubt and pain, so they feel good, can access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.