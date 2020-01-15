The Cheyenne Mountain Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
FEEL BETTER AT GENESIS MEDSPA
Walking in to Genesis MedSpa in Gold Hill Mesa, one is greeted with smiling faces and a cozy waiting room flooded with ample sunlight. In this comfortable and quiet space, spa owner and medical director Lisa Jenks, MD, and her staff help patients feel comfortable again in their own skin.
The spa’s mission is to “provide superior medical-grade aesthetic services while educating our clients and engaging them in decisions regarding the health of their skin,” according to its website. Genesis MedSpa offers a variety of services, including laser treatments, peels, injectables, acne management and scar repair, among several others.
“It’s not about vain people wanting to look better. It’s about increasing (clients’) self-confidence and the health of their skin,” Jenks said. “What we pride ourselves on is very natural-looking results. Most women in Colorado Springs don’t want to look like a Kardashian.”
Jenks opened the spa in 2007 after a nine-year career in emergency medicine. It was originally housed in a four-treatment-room facility near Walter’s Bistro, but quickly outgrew the building. In 2012, the spa opened in its current seven-treatment-room facility at 142 S. Raven Mine Drive, Suite 250.
Jenks credits the spa’s rapid growth to the customer service she and her staff provide.
“I constantly tell my staff that there are multiple people in town who can give Botox and great facials, but I believe there’s no one in town who can beat us in customer service,” Jenks said.
Genesis MedSpa has won multiple Best Of awards and is a four-time winner of the Better Business Bureau’s coveted “Excellence in Customer Service” award.
“I am so proud of my staff and feel so incredibly blessed with the women and one male staff member who choose to work at Genesis MedSpa. I’m incredibly humbled by the awards we’ve won.”
The spa hosts events throughout the year, including educational Wine and Wisdom events, a casino night in the spring, Botox Bingo in June, a “Boo-tox” event near Halloween and a large Christmas party. Dr. Jenks also gives back to the community through fundraising donations to local nonprofits and paid volunteer days for her staff.
Genesis MedSpa is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Contact the spa at 719-579-6890 or visit genesis-medspa.com.
— Written by Breeanna Jent
COLORADO SPRINGS CHAMBER & EDC WELCOMES NEW 2020 BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corp. (Chamber & EDC) this week announced its 2020 board of directors. Kathy Boe, founder and CEO of Boecore Inc., will serve as board chairwoman. Mike Juran, CEO of Altia, will serve as vice chairman.
“We have a collaborative, strategic, and intentional board that is committed to making our community a great place to do business and live,” said Dirk Draper, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC president & CEO. “They represent diverse industries and are aware of the opportunities and challenges that come with a growing community. We have a great group in place to build upon past successes and keep moving our region forward.”
New to Chamber & EDC Board of Directors in 2020 are: Aileen Berrios, 5Star Bank; Ron Fitch, UCHealth Memorial Health System; Ryan Heeter, GE Johnson Construction Co. Inc.; Ryan Klein, Sherman & Howard; Colin Mitchell, L3Harris Corp.; Laura Neumann, LNBusiness Consulting LLC; and Dustin Sapp, Formstack.
Find a complete list of the chamber’s 2020 board of directors on their website, coloradospringschamberedc.com/about-us/board-of-directors.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent