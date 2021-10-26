Nearly two years into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues to test families experiencing poverty as economic insecurity soars.
To help assist those in the community who need help — many for the first time in their lives due to lost jobs and wages or health problems — Colorado Springs residents Marcy Langlois and Tracey Porter in January developed and implemented a program that provides food and essential items to the needy, and offers work to food truck owners.
They call the program Food Trucks Against Homelessness. “Our mission is to feed people in need regardless of their situation, one hot meal at a time. We envision that no one goes hungry and each person has the opportunity to become self-sufficient,” Porter said.
At a time when many nonprofits have scaled back services and businesses may have had to suspend operations or even close permanently, Food Trucks Against Homelessness works with area food trucks and philanthropists who support the effort.
“Once the initial shock of what was happening around us set in, we knew we wanted to make a difference both for people in poverty and for local businesses. We talked with Kristy (Milligan, the CEO of Westside CARES) about our idea and she agreed that a weekly food truck at Westside CARES would be a perfect combination of supporting local business and filling an actual need,” Porter said in a news release.
“Westside CARES was so honored that they chose to approach us with this innovative concept to leverage community resources in services of our neighbors in need in a way that supports local businesses,” said Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES, a Colorado Springs nonprofit that provides clothing, food pantry assistance, community nursing and prescription assistance, and financial assistance for rent and utilities.
Porter developed a Facebook group, Food Trucks Against Homelessness, which gained attention and has received “considerable support both from local food trucks and individuals interested in supporting their efforts.”
Some of the food trucks and eateries involved are BF Chew-Chew Gastrotruck, La Casita, Lucy I’m Home, Mateo’s, Mile High BBQ, Phat Frankies, Roadtisserie, Sapo Guapo Tacos, Smokin’ J’s BBQ, Tango Springs, Tepex and Sno Peak Shaved Ice.
“Food truck sponsors donate their time, their supplies, and their delicious food to our neighbors,” Porter said on Facebook. In return, they receive a tax benefit (donation letter).
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday, Food Trucks Against Homelessness feeds about 85 people in the Westside CARES parking lot at 2808 W. Colorado Ave.
In addition to food, the program collects donations of essential items such as socks and underwear for distribution to those in need. They also accept monetary donations to support the food trucks and the purchase of needed items.
To date, the food truck program has provided more than 3,050 meals. “Any effort that invites community support is hard to sustain without an entire cadre of dedicated volunteers, donors, and helpers. Thankfully, Food Trucks Against Homelessness has offered consistent service to the neighbors since early this year,” Milligan said.
She added, “Their innovative program concept emerged just as Westside CARES had to close its indoor congregant-feeding program on Sunday nights owing to COVID-19 concerns,” she said. “It was the perfect, safe substitute for the community we built over the years at that dinner, and Tracey and Marcy have been absolute heroes in taking this on and ensuring its continued success.”
Langlois and Porter said they consider themselves blessed that Food Trucks Against Homelessness is receiving support from local food trucks as well as individuals interested in supporting their efforts.
“Marcy and I faced significant hurdles in our lives, and we were fortunate to be surrounded by caring people who supported us when we needed it most. Now that we’re financially stable, we see it as our responsibility to give back to others when they need it most,” Porter said in the release.
“Tracey and Marcy have both faced obstacles in their lives and know all too well the importance of having a community of support to help us weather difficult times,” Milligan said.
The women believe poverty-stricken residents are headed toward a hard winter, and that the involvement of the community and this program will play a critical role in their success.
“Food Trucks Against Homelessness benefits not only the people who receive a hot meal, but also the food trucks who have the will and ability to make a difference for people in need. Moreover, by forming these community partnerships, the power of collective philanthropy is harnessed and the whole community is lifted,” Milligan said.