The 9th Feast of Saint Arnold beer festival was a record-breaker ... and then some.
The popular annual fundraiser for nonprofit Westside CARES was hosted by Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs Aug. 14. Just over a month later, it was time to deliver the funds raised to Westside CARES, the event’s primary beneficiary. The committee said they were going to present a check for $40,000 on Sept. 24, and to be ready for a photo-op.
Imagine the Westside CARES folks’ surprise when they laid eyes on the check, which had a much bigger figure on it.
“An amazing thing happened at this check presentation event on Friday (other than the appearance of Saint Arnold himself!) – the committee had indicated they had raised $40,000 and showed up with a check for $50,000 for Westside CARES!” said Westside CARES CEO Kristy Milligan in an email.
Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church is one of Westside CARES’ 23 member faith communities. The presentation this year’s Feast of Saint Arnold “represents the largest-ever single donation from a member faith community,” Milligan said.
It was a happy surprise, indeed.
Milligan added, “As partners in Westside CARES’ mission to provide care and compassion to our neighbors in need, the Feast of Saint Arnold directs the vast majority of its proceeds to the organization, which serves over 20,000 people experiencing poverty each year. Feast of Saint Arnold partnership and support provides a solid foundation from which Westside CARES launches its programs to enhance home, health and hope for its neighbors.”
The Feast of Saint Arnold is so-named after the patron saint of brewing.
Stay tuned for news about the 2022 event at feastofsaintarnold.com.