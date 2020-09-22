Managing emotions is a key mental skill needed to navigate life’s inevitable peaks and valleys. While research and theory surrounding human emotion is ambiguous, we do know that emotions are constructed from experiences, personal disposition and innate reactions.
A local hiker shares her recent opportunity to work with fear:
“We were planning to hike Halo Ridge, a 15-mile ascent to 14,000 feet in the Holy Cross wilderness. Preparing for such a climb requires a bit of research: weather conditions, four-wheel-drive terrain, and of course, what friends say about the mountain. Three times I was warned to beware of the spiders. I have an irrational fear of spiders. By the time I got to the trailhead, I thought Mount of the Holy Cross would be infested with spiders the size of my hands. Reality? I saw two tiny spiders, and had an amazing time!”
2020 has provided us all many opportunities to work with fear in the face of real and existential threats to safety: physical, financial and beyond.
Fear and how to use it for growth
Fear is an essential, universal human emotion. It is an innate protective mechanism that arises when the sense of safety is threatened. How you interpret both real and perceived threats has a profound influence on physical, psychological and emotional well-being.
Paul Ekman, pioneer in the study of emotion, suggests three factors shape fearful experiences: intensity, timing and coping. His atlas of emotions presents fear, and its approximations, along a continuum of intensity from mild trepidation to nervousness to anxiety, dread, desperation, panic, horror and terror. Effectively managing fear starts with accurate emotional labeling.
When considering fear as a protective mechanism, timing makes a world of difference. What begins as a startle reflex, or an intuitive whisper, could result in a life-saving choice to flee from harm. Gavin DeBecker writes in “The Gift of Fear,” “the human brain is never more efficient or invested than when its host is at risk. Then intuition is catapulted to another level entirely, a height where it can accurately be called graceful, even miraculous …”
tools for coping
Coping with fear takes practice tuning into physical cues. Become curious about personal patterns, and identify what events trigger fearful responses. Begin practicing with a trigger that poses no immediate physical danger. The daily news can actually become an opportunity to start experimenting with your new, mindful relationship to fear.
While interpreting initial physical responses (increased heart and breathing rate, blood sugar, muscle tension, sweat, etc.), there is an opportunity to pause. In this precious pause, you have a choice to reassess the situation, reconsider the stakes, and reframe consequences that may have been taken to illogical extremes (like gigantic spider infestations).
Take time to name the emotion you are feeling, and understand where it lies along the intensity continuum. A rich emotional vocabulary may lessen the intensity, and foster emotional intelligence.
As you reframe, ask yourself these questions: How does my body typically let me know when I feel threatened? Are my thoughts working for or against my capacity to think and see clearly? Am I adding something to the event that is not really there? Am I missing relevant cues? What, if any, actions can be taken to reduce or eliminate the threat? What is within my control and what is not?
See if you can tell the difference between thoughts that are flavored with curiosity versus thoughts that are wrought with worry, doubt or anxiety. Create space to learn which responses are skillful, situationally appropriate, and provide an accurate interpretation of the environment. Over time, constructive self-talk will enable you to better trust your intuition.
Remember, you can learn to be afraid of anything. Practice pausing often, reframing with the intent to see threats clearly. When choosing to face your fears, start with something small and tangible. With practice, the fruits of your labor will allow you to meet looming existential threats with a clear mind and body ready for action.
If you need help managing harmful thoughts please seek help immediately. The National Alliance on Mental Illness is a resource: nami.org/Home.
Jordan Ciambrone is senior director of corporate relations at YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. She leads a team of health professionals in designing and implementing Employee Wellness programs for various organizations.