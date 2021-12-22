It is with a heavy heart that I convey the news that the Cheyenne Edition will cease to operate as of Dec. 31.
I, along with the editorial team, our leadership at Clarity Media and our partners in the advertising department, want to extend our sincere appreciation to our longtime and loyal readers for engaging with this weekly community newspaper over the years.
Unfortunately, it is time for us to retire this storied legacy. The current economic climate, coupled with the losses endured since the beginning of the pandemic, has led us to come to the conclusion that the Cheyenne Edition is no longer viable.
Per our most recent readership survey, the vast majority of the Cheyenne Edition’s regular readers are also Gazette subscribers and regular gazette.com readers. It is our hope you will continue to read and engage with the daily as you have with this weekly newspaper.
We are extremely fortunate that there will be no loss of jobs due to the paper’s closure. I will continue as editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers, which will in 2022 continue with the publication of sister papers Pikes Peak Courier and Tri-Lakes Tribune. These papers will remain free for you to read at pikespeaknewspapers.com.
However, the news you see here, including Cheyenne and Broadmoor area features, events calendar and sports articles, will be available to you in our sister paper, The Gazette.
Thank you for coming along with us on this adventure. It has been our pleasure to bring you the neighborhood and local news all these years.
Editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.