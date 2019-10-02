The end to a long era of tennis is coming to a close at Cheyenne Mountain High School later this month.
For the last decade, the Geisz children — Will, Chelsey, Danny and Joey — have played integral roles in the success of the school’s boys and girls teams, combining to win three individual state championships and four team state championships.
In the mid-1980s, their mother, Laurie, won a pair of state individual championships as a Cheyenne Mountain student-athlete and helped the girls team win a state team championship in 1986.
That team title ended Cherry Creek’s incredible run of 16 consecutive state championships.
“It was so much more fun to win state than win individually,” Laurie Geisz recalls. “It’s crazy how fast the time has gone by.”
Laurie has probably spent more time at the CMHS tennis courts than just about anybody, outside of head coach Dave Adams, who’s been with the school for more than 30 years. Adams has coached all four Geisz children.
“I have not had a family as large as this one,” Adams said. “I’ve had some families with three children, but never with four. And I don’t recall any families where their parents played at Cheyenne Mountain, other than Laurie and her children.”
Joey, a senior, plays No. 1 singles and is 9-1 this fall. His loss came in the season opener at Valor Christian when he lost a tiebreaker in the third set to longtime foe (and friend) David Bomgaars.
In 2018, Joey represented the Indians in No. 1 singles at state, losing in the quarterfinals to Niwot’s Neil Wilcox, who finished third in the tournament.
Joey also played No. 1 singles as a sophomore, losing both of his state matches.
Cheyenne Mountain finished third as a team in 2017 and 2018.
Joey is appreciative of how supportive his mother has been of his tennis career.
“I wish it wouldn’t have to end, but I hopefully I can play tennis next year in college,” said Joey, who hopes to attend Wheaton College in Illinois. “It’s kind of sad that it’s all going to end for our family unless myself or my siblings have children who play here.”
Joey was in elementary school when his oldest sibling, Will, helped the Indians to the 2012 state team championship.
Two years later, sister Chelsey won the first of her three consecutive state individual and team tennis titles.
Brother Danny played No. 1 doubles in 2017.
“It’s been so meaningful and so much fun to watch my kids,” Laurie said. “I try not to think about it ending. I get emotional.”
Laurie grew up playing tennis and was taught by her mother, Marcia Gardner. Laurie continued to play tennis in college and after she got married she hoped her kids would also find joy in the sport she loved. “We played a lot of tennis as a family,” she said.
Joey is part of an Indians team this fall that is among the favorites to win the state team championship. Cheyenne Mountain’s only loss is to 5A Valor Christian (3-4).
On Sept. 19, the Indians defeated Colorado Academy — last year’s 4A state champion — 7-0.
The Indians host regionals Oct. 10-11. The state tournament is Oct. 17-19 at Pueblo City Park.
“The reason I’m excited is because we have a lot of experience, up top, especially,” Adams said. “This is probably as experienced a team in the 1-2-3 singles as I’ve had in seven or eight years.”
All three singles players held the same positions in 2018. In addition to Geisz, the Indians have senior Paul Jones (8-1) at No. 2 and sophomore Oliver Muhl (7-2) at No. 3.
You can be sure that Laurie Geisz will be at every match until the final ball goes over the net.