Typically, as fall arrives, my husband, Ron, and I load up the trailer, and accompanied by our little dog, Gracie, we head off on an extended journey. This year was no exception, and we hit the road in late September for a five-week trek to the East Coast and back.
As always, we had a slew of adventures as we explored wonders, history and hidden gems. Part of our focus this year was to visit five national parks.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park is nestled in the Cuyahoga River Valley between Cleveland and Akron, Ohio. We really didn’t know what to expect, but were delighted to find a true gem. Luckily we had brought our ebikes, and we spent a day in the park cruising along the former canal towpath. The Ohio & Erie Canal system connected heartland farms to East Coast ports from the early 1800s to the 1880s. The canals themselves are long gone, but visitors can hike, bike or ride the recreational train along this lovely byway through deciduous forests, along the Cuyahoga River, and by past historic villages, farms and ruins of the many canal locks.
First stop was the Boston Visitor Center, where we learned that Cuyahoga became a national park in 2000. Soon we were zipping along the crushed limestone trail. We had a delightful picnic on the shore of scenic Indigo Lake. A side trail led to Hale Farm & Village, where there is a cluster of relocated buildings from yesteryear.
Two additional stops in the park included viewing tumbling Brandywine Falls from the boardwalk, and a hike on the Ledges Trail. We trekked through an area of thick forests on one side, and layered cliffs on the other. This park was a welcome surprise with all it had to offer.
Shenandoah National Park proved to be another gem chock full of jaw-dropping scenery, fantastic hiking trails and lots of history — everything we love! The park traverses 70 miles along a sky-line drive in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. We arrived in pea-soup fog that lifted the next day to reveal the true beauty of the park.
We took two outstanding hikes during our stay. The first was the Rose River Trail and Black Hollow Falls. It was quite a challenge to climb up and downhill on a wet, slick trail. The payback was serene, leaf-covered paths where sunlight filtered through the trees that were just beginning to turn yellow, gold and orange. It was a delight for the senses with the music of rushing water and the scent of impending autumn.
The next day we hiked to Rapidan Camp, which was the summer White House of President Herbert Hoover and First Lady Lou Henry Hoover. This is another A+ hike that winds through forests, along rushing streams and past flowing waterfalls. Rapidan Camp was created by the Hoovers in the late 1920s and used by them from 1929-1932. Only a few of the original buildings remain, so much is left to the imagination. The domain was rustic, but was protected by up to 500 Marines who fashioned a running stream through the camp at the direction of Mrs. Hoover. She wanted her guests to sleep to the melody of a babbling brook.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park in eastern Tennessee is drop-dead gorgeous! We arrived Oct. 19 to perfect fall weather, just as the trees were starting to turn golden. This park is VERY crowded, and the limited number of roads were not designed for the hordes of visitors that descend in the fall. One day we attempted to take the Cades Cove Tour over a loop road through the valley of a historic farming community. It is quite lovely, with log homes, barns and churches tucked away within the forest. Unfortunately this excursion is extremely popular, resulting in stop-and-go traffic. We quickly opted to cut off on one of the shortcut roads provided, and instead hiked on the serene Anthony Creek Trail.
The next day the crowds were even worse. We enjoyed our drive to Gatlinburg along the park road that mimics a bucolic country lane. Gatlinburg chalks up with tourist attractions galore, barely moving traffic and huge crowds spilling onto the sidewalks. Once we saw that it cost $20 just to park, we made our way back to the campground.
Mammoth Cave National Park, in Kentucky, encompasses the most extensive cave system on Earth. Almost 400 miles of passageways have been surveyed over the years, and we took the Historic Tour, traveling along two miles of these paths. What’s wonderful about Mammoth Cave is its sheer size — it is truly “mammoth.” One of the national park tours is a must to get a perspective of not only the incredible geologic formations, but also the archeology and history as a mine and 200-year-old tourist attraction.
The main appeal of Hot Springs National Park, located in Hot Springs, Arkansas, is Bathhouse Row. Eight historic structures built between 1892 and 1923 preserve a detailed and treasured look into a the spas of yesteryear that offered wellness and healing to the body, mind and spirit. A visit starts at Fordyce Bathhouse, where there is a visitor center and a very fine museum. This palatial spa with roots from from the early 1900s has been proficiently restored. Gorgeous stained glass, mosaic floors and walls, baths, locker rooms, showers, gyms and treatment rooms all bring back the heyday of a passion for wellness. It is easy to see how the eight bathhouses — which are now a brewery, hotel, shop and modern-day treatment spas — are the precursors to spas, health clubs, and gyms of today.
In my January column, I’ll continue with gems off the beaten track. February will focus on fabulous American history.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs for 16 years. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at suchafinesight@pikespeaknewspapers.com.