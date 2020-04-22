Sheridan Harder, swimming, Birmingham-Southern College
Harder, a 2019 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, had a solid freshman season with the Panthers. In February, he helped them win their sixth consecutive Southern Athletic Association championship. He was on the winning 400-yard freestyle team that clocked a time of 3 minutes, 04.28 seconds. He was the only freshman among the four swimmers in the event. He was also the only freshman on the winning 400 medley relay team that swam a 3:23.12. Harder was also on the winning 200 freestyle relay team that set a school record with a time of 1:23.94. Later in February, Harder was named SAA All-First Team. Harder had as solid prep career for Cheyenne Mountain, lettering in swimming and soccer. He plans to major in business.
Veronica Brtek, track/cross-country, Duke University
Brtek, a 2016 Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, had her senior outdoor track season halted when the NCAA canceled all spring sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brtek competed during the indoor season. In January, she ran a personal record in the mile (5 minutes, 14.01 seconds) at the Virginia Tech Invitational. Brtek competed in track and cross-country the last four years and still has eligibility remaining. Some of her personal outdoor records are: 4K (14:44.0), 6K (23:53.3), 5K (18:54.0), 1500m (4:46.02), and 800m (2:23.43). As a prep, Brtek graduated as Cheyenne Mountain’s 1600-meter school-record holder. She was named the Cheyenne Mountain Scholar Athlete of the Year as a senior and was a member of the President’s Honor Roll.
